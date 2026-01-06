"A particularly defining example I can share is from as far back as 1960, when our visionary founder, Masaru Ibuka, envisioned AI as the future of electronics. That forward-thinking mindset has been part of our DNA and today this vision has become our reality; to unleash human imagination and creativity with AI."

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amid the obvious dwindling of the thickness of our televisions, the assimilation of home theatre systems into living rooms, and the launch of more compact digital cameras and bluetooth speakers, global consumer electronics giant Sony has been quietly using artificial intelligence (AI) to power its innovation model. Jobin Joejoe, who started his tenure at Sony Middle East and Africa (MEA) in 2007 and is currently its Managing Director, explains that this development has been part of a much larger tectonic shift within the electronics landscape. "The move from standalone devices to connected ecosystems has reshaped what consumers expect from technology," Joejoe explains. "Software, services and hardware now work together to create complete experiences rather than isolated functions. AI has also moved from being an enhancement to becoming the core of product performance, especially in imaging, audio and personalised user experiences. At Sony, AI has therefore been central to our innovation for years. For example, we introduced the world's first XR Cognitive Processor for BRAVIA TVs in 2021, designed to recreate content the way humans see and hear. Similarly, our Alpha cameras use advanced AI to recognise and track subjects from people to animals and fast-moving objects, another capability Sony pioneered."

But beyond keeping up with industry trends, Joejoe notes that an AI-driven culture presented itself as the next obvious step in the evolution of Sony's core operational values – the foundations of which were laid in 1946 in Japan when the brand was introduced to the world. "Over the last two decades, I myself have had the privilege of witnessing the brand evolve across diverse regions and markets– and one of the most defining aspects of this journey has been seeing how Sony continues to innovate while staying true to its core philosophy of enriching lives through technology and creativity," Joejoe explains. "A particularly defining example I can share is from as far back as 1960, when our visionary founder, Masaru Ibuka, envisioned AI as the future of electronics. That forward-thinking mindset has been part of our DNA and today this vision has become our reality; to unleash human imagination and creativity with AI. And so, as I mentioned, AI-driven technologies have been seamlessly integrated into our product offerings to enhance user experiences. In home entertainment, our BRAVIA televisions feature voice search, allowing users to control their TVs through voice commands, simplifying content discovery and smart home integration. In digital imaging, Sony's advanced AI capabilities enable our cameras to recognize and track various subjects, including people, animals, and vehicles by analyzing their shape and movement. This intelligent automation optimizes autofocus and exposure settings, ensuring the best possible shot in every situation. Additionally, we have also taken a proactive approach by developing an enterprise large language model (LLM), a secure web application platform designed to help our employees safely explore generative AI while also enhancing their AI literacy. This initiative ensures that our teams can harness AI's potential responsibly and effectively."

Image courtesy Sony MEA

Today, as Managing Director of the brand's MEA markets, the geographies that fall within Joejoe's purview include the GCC; Levant comprising Lebanon, Jordan and other various sub-regions; as well as Iraq and Egypt. "We continue to go in the same direction to achieve exceptional results and bring us closer to our customers aligned towards the 3R's which are Reality, Realtime and Remote," explains Joejoe. "A key milestone has been the expansion of our direct-to-consumer (D2C) footprint through Sony World [the official online store for Sony products, where customers can purchase a wide range of electronics such as televisions, soundbars, home theater systems, headphones, and cameras]. We've significantly strengthened our customer connection by extending into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and several more markets underway. This channel has become a critical touchpoint for understanding and serving customer needs more directly."

Image courtesy Sony MEA

In 2025, the company released a series of new products that Joejoe believes has been yet another astounding testament to the culture of innovation within Sony. "The launch of our flagship model, the award winning noise-canceling headphone model WH-1000XM6, has been the top performer across the Middle East and Africa," he shares. "We have witnessed exceptional demand driven by its enhanced noise-canceling capabilities, improved comfort and the growing appetite for premium audio devices across both creators and everyday consumers. Its success reaffirms Sony's leadership in the noise-cancelling category and highlights how strongly the region responds to products that combine innovation with everyday practicality. On the wearable tech side, the REON Pocket Pro gained remarkable traction in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Given the region's extreme climate and tech-savvy customer base, our entry strategy was centred around targeting early adopters, professionals and frequent travelers – those who face significant day-to-day climate shifts redefining personal comfort through innovation."

But the brand's influence has not been curtailed to the D2C market alone. In a bid to widen its community-led engagement, Sony MEA has also been working closely with creators across filmmaking, content creation and music to develop products that "reflect real workflows, ensuring that features respond to actual creative needs." For starters, it has continued to scale its creator ecosystem through Alpha content labs [Sony-led creative hubs that provide hands-on access to Alpha imaging tools and other services that support photographers and filmmakers], filmmaking workshops, and dedicated community initiatives across the Middle East and Africa, while also expanding into Central Asian markets. So far, these efforts have engaged more than 900 creators in the region, with initiatives such as Alpha Femme, Sony Cine events, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, and the Sony World Photography Awards playing a key role in supporting local talent and broadening access to professional tools.

Image courtesy Sony MEA

The combination of Sony's technological excellence and its ecosystem-driven programs have proven to be key competitive advantages, notes Joejoe. "Sony continues to lead by investing in core technologies such as imaging sensors, intelligent processing and high-performance audio – these areas define our engineering strength," he explains. "Our ecosystem is another major differentiator. The combined strength of our pictures, music, games and electronics businesses creates integration that no other brand can accomplish and positions Sony as a creative entertainment company built on strong technology. We also focus on forward looking innovation across AI-driven imaging, immersive audio and creator tools. This is supported by collaboration with creators and partners across MEA to ensure relevance in each market."

Image courtesy Sony MEA

In the midst of all of the above, Sony has also prioritized what Joejoe defines as "a standard expectation" among customers: sustainability. "Consumers now look for responsible, durable products that align with long-term environmental goals," he says. "This continues to guide our approach at Sony, from reducing waste with eco-conscious packaging to using innovative materials like SORPLAS™, our high-quality recycled plastic that significantly cuts down on virgin plastic. These trends, ecosystems, AI, and sustainability are shaping how technology is designed, experienced, and valued, and they remain core to how Sony drives innovation in the region."

Now while Sony has successfully amalgamated trends that have defined the consumer electronics space as a whole, there is also the fact that, within the MEA, it caters to culturally different markets. It is here that a significant factor accompanying "innovation" emerges. "At Sony, our brand identity for the Middle East and Africa is built on two key pillars: innovation and localization," Joejoe explains. "Innovation remains at the heartbeat of everything we do. Whether it's pushing the boundaries of imaging, redefining home entertainment, or pioneering in gaming, we're constantly evolving our offerings to meet the needs of today's connected, creative consumer. Localization is equally critical. We understand that the MEA region is diverse, vibrant, and full of unique preferences. That's why we've doubled down on tailoring our products, services, and experiences to reflect local tastes and cultural nuances. Beyond product offerings, we have taken a multifold approach rolling out several automation projects across the organisation. This has allowed our team to take on broader responsibilities, explore new businesses, shifting from manual data entry to analysis and streamlined information sharing. This initiative not only enhanced compliance accuracy but, with these integrations, our ultimate goal is to boost operational efficiency, standardize processes, reduce manual tasks, and focus on business models that drive growth and help us take on challenges to expand in new verticals. So bottom line: our operations are strategically positioned to cater to diverse markets, each with its own unique consumer preferences and technological demands which include presence across the Middle East, Africa, Levant and most recently the Central Asia region."

Image courtesy Sony MEA

As Joejoe and his team now move into what promises to be another momentous year, the Managing Director offers some parting words of advice to up and coming tech entrepreneurs. "Focus on a clear problem and build solutions that address real needs rather than chasing every emerging trend," he says. "Also create strong feedback loops with users and customers, as real-world testing is more valuable than theoretical planning. Make sure to build operational resilience early, since reliable supply chains, logistics and support networks become strengths when scaling. And perhaps most importantly, balance speed with discipline; meaningful innovation comes from careful execution, a clear product focus, and strong customer understanding."