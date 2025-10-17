GITEX 2025: Karim Benkirane on How du Is Powering the UAE's Digital Future

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East spoke with Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, about the company's pivotal role in driving the UAE's digital transformation. Under his leadership, du is evolving into a technology powerhouse, leveraging AI, IoT, 5G+, and cloud innovation to build a smarter, safer, and more connected nation.

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East sat down with Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, to explore how the company is shaping the UAE's next phase of digital transformation.

Under Benkirane's leadership, du continues to evolve from a telecommunications provider into a technology-driven catalyst for progress. The company's latest initiatives highlight a strategic focus on integrating AI, IoT, 5G+, Maritime and AI analytics, as well as sovereign cloud infrastructure to enhance safety, connectivity, and operational excellence across the nation.

At the heart of du's vision is the development of intelligent ecosystems that support the UAE's ambitions for smart cities, sustainable mobility, and secure digital infrastructure. Through investments in advanced network capabilities and partnerships that extend innovation into new domains, du is redefining what it means to enable a connected society.

Benkirane's approach reflects a broader shift toward purpose-driven technology — using digital solutions to create measurable impact across industries, from public safety and transport to cloud computing and enterprise transformation.

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, du reaffirmed its role as a cornerstone of the UAE's digital economy, demonstrating how innovation and collaboration can accelerate the nation's journey toward a smarter, safer, and more connected future.