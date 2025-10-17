GITEX Spotlight: Mohammad Alblooshi on Driving Dubai's Fintech and Startup Revolution At Expand North Star 2025, Mohammad Alblooshi highlighted his pivotal role in Dubai's innovation ecosystem and how initiatives like Ignyte are accelerating the growth of startups and fintech ventures. The platform provides entrepreneurs with access to investors, mentors, corporate challenges, and a startup-focused marketplace, helping turn ideas into scalable businesses and positioning Dubai as a global hub for innovation.

By Mina Vucic

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At GITEX 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East spoke with Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub, about his role in shaping Dubai's fintech and innovation landscape. As the head of one of the region's leading innovation ecosystems, Al Blooshi has been instrumental in positioning DIFC as a global fintech hub, overseeing a vibrant network of startups, venture capital firms, and educational partners.

A key part of this ecosystem is Ignyte, a flagship initiative under the Dubai Digital Economy Mandate, launched to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship. Alblooshi has been closely involved in driving Ignyte's mission, connecting startups with investors, world-class mentors, corporate innovation challenges, and a unique startup-focused marketplace where ventures can showcase their products and redeem exclusive perks. Through this platform, Dubai is providing a single gateway for innovators to scale their ideas and access global opportunities.

By integrating programs like Ignyte with the broader DIFC Innovation Hub ecosystem, Alblooshi helps turn concepts into scalable businesses, supporting startups at every stage of growth. His work reflects a vision to cultivate a culture of entrepreneurship, collaboration, and forward-thinking innovation that strengthens Dubai's position as a leading hub for fintech and emerging technologies.
Mina Vucic

Director of Production and Multimedia, BNC Publishing

Mina Vucic is the Director of Production and Multimedia at BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Sweet Deal: FIX Dessert Chocolatier Partners Exclusively with Careem

From October 20, 2025, Careem becomes the only destination for the original Dubai Chocolate — as two iconic homegrown brands join forces to redefine indulgence and convenience.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

GITEX Spotlight: Mohamed Al Blooshi on Driving Dubai's Fintech and Startup Revolution

At Expand North Star 2025, Mohamed Al Blooshi highlighted his pivotal role in Dubai's innovation ecosystem and how initiatives like Ignyte are accelerating the growth of startups and fintech ventures. The platform provides entrepreneurs with access to investors, mentors, corporate challenges, and a startup-focused marketplace, helping turn ideas into scalable businesses and positioning Dubai as a global hub for innovation.

By Mina Vucic
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

GITEX 2025: Chip Strange on Ookla and e& UAE's Record-Breaking Connectivity

At GITEX 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East spoke with Chip Strange, Chief Strategy Officer at Ookla, about e& UAE's historic recognition as the World's Fastest Mobile Network for 2025, the first network globally to achieve this four times. Strange highlighted how this award, along with e&'s fastest 5G and fixed broadband networks, underscores the UAE's leadership in reliable, high-speed connectivity that empowers businesses, education, and communities.

By Mina Vucic
News and Trends

XPANCEO Presents Six Smart Contact Lens Prototypes at GITEX Global 2025

Significant progress in lens powering and hardware engineering was revealed through three novel prototypes.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

35 Masterful Quotes to Inspire Healthier Workplace Relationships

Conflict in your workplace? Handle it using negotiation skills, patience and a healthy dose of emotional intelligence.

By Susan Steinbrecher