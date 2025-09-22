A pioneer in the healthcare fraternity with over 25 years of global healthcare leadership at the executive level, Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany's robust expertise as a C-suite senior physician is driving innovative solutions across the global healthcare sector

A pioneer in the healthcare fraternity with over 25 years of global healthcare leadership at the executive level, Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany's robust expertise as a C-suite senior physician is driving innovative solutions across the global healthcare sector.

Backed by a wealth of experience, Dr. Abdelghany has led and worked with complex healthcare systems across Egypt, KSA, UAE, India, and the USA. He is widely recognized for building high-performing, patient-centered organizations and driving transformative change across both public and private sectors.

Throughout his career, Dr. Abdelghany has held key leadership roles, including launching and scaling multi-site hospital networks at Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh, Abha, and Dubai; enhancing access and clinical services at Al Sharq Healthcare, Fujairah; as well as leading growth at the Center of Excellence development at Al Zahra Hospital, Dubai.

He was also responsible for transforming operations at Danat Al Emarat Hospital and Clinics, a Mubadala Health partner; designing the facility and care delivery model at Mietra Hospital, Calicut-India; and also, led the expansion of King's College London Hospital's platform in KSA, aligning UK standards with regional needs.

In addition to his executive roles, he serves as a Physician Consultant with the Joint Commission International (JCI), advising hospital systems worldwide on clinical governance, quality, and accreditation. He is an active member of several regional and international advisory boards, contributing thought leadership on healthcare innovation, policy, and sustainability.

Dr. Abdelghany is also a frequent keynote speaker and panellist at leading healthcare conferences and summits, where he shares insights on strategic growth, digital transformation, and people-first leadership. His contributions to the field have earned several honors and he has been recognized by a key government entity as Distinguished Chief Executive in Healthcare, and recognition among LinkedIn's Most Powerful Profiles in the UAE. As a respected voice in the global healthcare community, Dr. Abdelghany continues to champion healthcare transformation built on trust, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

He holds dual master's degrees in Anesthesia and Healthcare Management and is an alumnus of Harvard University's executive programs in healthcare leadership and strategy. He has also completed strategy and leadership development programs at INSEAD, bringing together clinical expertise and global strategic acumen.

ABOUT FAKEEH HEALTH

Fakeeh Health is a pioneering healthcare group in the UAE, carrying forward a legacy of over 48 years rooted in clinical excellence, research and innovation, and academic integration. Built on compassion and advanced medical expertise, Fakeeh Health stands as one of the fastest-growing healthcare corporations in the region and is recognized for operating the largest private-sector hospital.

ENTITIES and STRUCTURE

At the heart of Fakeeh Health is Fakeeh University Hospital, a world-class, technology-enabled academic hospital located in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Extending healthcare into communities, Fakeeh Medicenters provide specialized and primary care with plans to expand into more branches across the UAE. Innovation-driven Fakeeh Smart Clinic delivers convenient, digitally enhanced patient experiences, while the upcoming Fakeeh DaySurge introduces advanced same-day surgical care for greater accessibility.

EXCELLENCE & COMMITMENT

Fakeeh Health is committed to elevating the standards of healthcare by investing in cutting-edge technologies, creating a healing environment, and ensuring excellent clinical outcomes. With a strong emphasis on patient-centered care, the group is dedicated to delivering an exceptional patient experience that combines compassion with world-class expertise.

ACHIEVEMENTS & GROWTH

Fakeeh Health has established itself as a benchmark in private healthcare, recognized as one of the fastest-growing corporates in the sector. Its growth is guided by a strong healthcare system model, setting standards in quality, efficiency, and accessibility. As part of its long-term vision, Fakeeh Health continues to introduce innovative healthcare models, expand its facilities, and integrate technology to transform care delivery.

ACADEMIC APPROACH

Fakeeh Health is proud to hold internationally recognized accreditations that reflect its unwavering commitment to excellence and quality in healthcare. These include accreditations from the Joint Commission International (JCI), the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and ISO certifications, alongside recognition by HIMSS, ASHSP, and the U.S. Green Building Council (LEED Gold). Fakeeh Health has also received a 5-Star Hospital Rating this year, by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, further reinforcing its commitment to excellence in patient care and clinical outcomes.

The Group is also honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®, further underscoring their commitment to fostering a culture of care and innovation. Aligned with their vision of integrating healthcare with education, Fakeeh Health established the Fakeeh College of Medical Sciences – Nursing Program, cultivating the next generation of skilled and compassionate nurses.

Building on this foundation, their future plans include expanding academic initiatives and introducing more specialized educational programs that combine practical training, research, and innovation, ensuring continuous growth in medical knowledge and healthcare excellence across the UAE.