Dr. Shamsheer is a keen philanthropist with an active involvement towards helping communities and the underprivileged through a series of health-focused campaigns and initiatives.

Leading by example, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil is a healthcare visionary and successful entrepreneur who transformed Burjeel Holdings from a single hospital to an end-to-end healthcare provider with a rapidly expanding global footprint.

A trained radiologist with a passion for developing medical facilities and improving healthcare quality in the Middle East, Dr. Shamsheer founded VPS Healthcare in 2007 with a vision to provide affordable and accessible healthcare services to those in need.

Over the years, VPS Healthcare expanded into a comprehensive healthcare network with a presence across the GCC region, India, and Europe, operating numerous hospitals and medical centers with an expansive workforce. In 2022, VPS Healthcare unified its GCC assets under a new holding company, Burjeel Holdings, to manage a wide range of healthcare brands.

This consolidation has established it as one of the region's largest integrated health networks, serving diverse socio-economic segments through various brands, including Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospitals, LLH Hospitals, Lifecare Hospitals, Tajmeel, and PhysioTherabia, which was born out of a desire to provide cost-effective yet specialized and superior quality healthcare services.

Under his guidance, the Group is rapidly emerging as a regional and global front-runner, building a robust healthcare ecosystem at home, attracting world-class expertise, and reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for treatment.

His philanthropic initiatives reflect his deep commitment to community welfare, from funding 50 free heart surgeries for children with congenital heart disease across Africa and Asia to supporting 10 life-changing osseointegration surgeries at Burjeel Medical City. Dr. Shamsheer recently extended US$681,000 (AED 2.5 million) in aid to the students and families of BJ Medical College, who were affected by the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, standing with India's medical fraternity in a time of crisis.

His compassion has also touched the lives of individual patients, including Sham and Omar, Syrian siblings rescued after the 2023 earthquake, whose treatment at Burjeel inspired wider access to advanced prosthetics and complex care in the region.

Recognized by key global and local accolades for his continuous pursuit of excellence in developing healthcare, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship across the region, Dr. Shamsheer received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, India's highest civilian award presented to Non-Resident Indians. He is also a member of the UAE Medical Council and a member of the advisory committee of the University of Sharjah College of Medicine.

ABOUT BURJEEL HOLDINGS

Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private providers of world-class healthcare services in the UAE and Oman, with a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, houses globally recognized and reputed institutions, including the Paley Middle East Clinic, Advanced Gynecology Institute, Franco-European Multidisciplinary Institute of Endometriosis (IFEM Endo), and Burjeel ENT Head & Neck Institute. Burjeel Medical City has become a leading destination for complex care, offering advanced treatments in oncology, transplants, orthopedics, women's health, and other quaternary services supported by cutting-edge technology and international standards. With strong research capabilities, accredited programs, and comprehensive patient support from travel to follow-up, it attracts patients from across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia who need solutions beyond their home systems. Strategic collaborations and Abu Dhabi's supportive healthcare ecosystem further strengthen its role in positioning the Emirate as a global hub for medical tourism, combining world-class outcomes with compassionate care.

According to its official website, Burjeel Holdings boasts 6.5 million patient footfall; 112 medical assets, including 20 hospitals; 1,775 doctors; 1,730 beds, and 82,000 total surgeries. Burjeel Holdings accelerated its strategic initiatives in Q2 2025, focusing on deepening expertise and expanding patient access.

The Group enhanced its advanced oncology network by integrating Dubai's Advanced Care Oncology Center and launching the new Burjeel Cancer Institute clinics in Al Ain, Sharjah, and Oman, as well as the UAE's first dedicated cancer pharmacy. Simultaneously, Burjeel launched a regional mental health platform through its joint venture Alkalma, establishing four specialist centers across the UAE and KSA. This marked the beginning of a multi-year expansion plan to meet growing demand for mental wellness services.

In KSA, the Group acquired a major physiotherapy facility in Riyadh under PhysioTherabia, boosting capacity and unlocking growth potential through secured government contracts. Patient demand continued to rise across IVF, oncology, and diagnostics, fuelling overall growth. Oncology revenue surged due to network expansion and improved surgical conversion rates.

The Group invested approximately US$46.3 million (AED 170 million) to acquire the Medeor Hospital Dubai building, and also expanded primary care with a new medical center on Saadiyat Island, aligning with its urban growth strategy. In innovation, Burjeel launched DOCKTOUR, a healthcare logistics joint venture with AD Ports Group, aimed at serving underserved and remote communities. Several specialized centers were launched, including the region's first Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic for limb reconstruction and a state-of-the-art Epilepsy Monitoring Unit.

The Group expanded its capabilities in rare diseases, hematology, and metabolic research. Additionally, Burjeel advanced its digital transformation with AI-powered diagnostics and led pioneering research in microgravity, aiming to revolutionize diabetes care on Earth and in space.

More healthcare innovations include the Group's center for Robotic Surgery, equipped with the latest Da Vinci XI Robotic System and highly skilled board-certified robotic surgeons. Burjeel Holdings achieved a significant milestone on 8 September 2025 with the accreditation from the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) for its Internal Medicine and General Surgery residency programs. This expands the Group's existing portfolio, which already includes approved programs in Orthopaedics and Haematology-Oncology Fellowships.

The Group also announced the launch of its postgraduate residency and fellowship programs across four key medical disciplines, demonstrating its commitment to fostering the UAE's next generation of healthcare professionals.