As an integral part of its strategic ecosystem, the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare collaborates with over 15 top industry partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen's entrepreneurial journey is a distinguished example of vision, perseverance, and leadership. Coming from a traditional business family in Karnataka, he ventured into entrepreneurship at the age of 21. In 1997, with the support of the Rulers of Ajman, he established Thumbay Group and went on to found Gulf Medical University (GMU), the region's first private medical university.

FIRST PRIVATE ACADEMIC HEALTH SYSTEM

From its beginnings as a single university, Thumbay Group has grown into a fully integrated academic health system that combines education, healthcare, and research. GMU today attracts students from more than 106 countries and offers 35 accredited programs, ranging from doctoral and master's degrees to undergraduate, diploma, and foundation courses. Students benefit from clinical training at 45 affiliated sites, including Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital, and other JCI-accredited facilities.

Supporting this ecosystem is the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, which leads work in genomics, cancer biology, and personalized medicine. Anchored by Thumbay Medicity in Ajman, GMU also houses advanced hospitals, research centers, rehabilitation facilities, and the Thumbay Institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery.

DIVERSIFICATION AND EXPANSION

Over the past 28 years, Thumbay Group has expanded into multiple sectors, including healthcare, medical research, retail pharmacy, retail optical, wellness, nutrition, veterinary services, medical tourism, hospitality, publishing, media, real estate, and events.

Today, the Group employs approximately 4,000 professionals and treats patients from more than 175 nationalities, making it the largest private academic healthcare network in the region. Recent developments include the establishment of Thumbay International Pathway program and Thumbay College of Management & AI in Healthcare, currently 6 colleges and two more colleges coming soon, and the Thumbay Fergana College of Medical Sciences in Uzbekistan, in collaboration with the Fergana Medical Institute of Public Health. This initiative aims to expand medical education and healthcare services in the region, fostering local talent and enhancing healthcare standards. Additionally, the launch of the Thumbay Veterinary Clinic in Sharjah marks a significant step toward developing a comprehensive veterinary hospital and a veterinary college under Gulf Medical University. This facility will provide advanced veterinary care and serve as a training hub for future veterinarians, supporting the growing need for animal health services in the region.

Furthermore, the introduction of the Thumbay College of Healthcare in AI represents a pioneering effort to integrate artificial intelligence into medical education. This program is designed to prepare future healthcare professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in AI applications, positioning them at the forefront of technological innovation in medicine.

As an integral part of its strategic ecosystem, the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare collaborates with over 15 top industry partners. These partners, comprising health-tech innovators, AI solution providers, and academic institutions, play a key role in fostering practical learning experiences and supporting the development of projects that are directly aligned with industry needs.

RECOGNITION AND RESEARCH CONTRIBUTIONS

Dr. Moideen has been honored with five honorary doctorates, exemplifying his significant contributions to the fields of medical education, healthcare, and research. The most recent accolade was awarded by the University of Lublin in Poland, in recognition of his impactful work in advancing medical sciences and fostering international collaborations that benefit the global healthcare community.

Through the Thumbay International Research Grant (TIRG), the Group demonstrates its strong commitment to advancing medical research and innovation. Currently, the Group invests approximately $817,000 annually in supporting pioneering research projects across various disciplines. This substantial funding aims to accelerate breakthroughs in critical areas such as precision medicine, cancer immunology, drug discovery, diabetes management, and healthy aging, and the establishment and foundation of Thumbay Research Block housing the latest research infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the Group has ambitious plans to expand this research investment to a total of US$2.7 million, reinforcing its dedication to fostering cutting-edge scientific advancements and improving patient outcomes worldwide. The TIRG program not only provides essential financial support but also encourages collaboration among researchers, institutions, and industry partners to drive innovation as well as translate discoveries into real-world healthcare solutions and to fund start-ups through the Thumbay Incubation Center.

LEGACY AND VISION

As Thumbay Group marks 28 years of growth, Dr. Moideen continues to pursue his vision of expanding globally while remaining true to the Group's core mission: to build institutions that combine innovation with compassion. His leadership has positioned Thumbay Group as a model for accessible, high-quality healthcare and education, serving as a blueprint for other regions and leaving behind a legacy defined by lives transformed.

NOTEWORTHY EXPANSION

As part of its expansion efforts, on September 4, 2025, Thumbay University Hospital launched the Thumbay Institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman. The institute offers services including LASIK, PRK, SMILE, corneal cross-linking, refractive cataract surgery with advanced IOLs, and more. As both a clinical and academic center, with plans for certification courses, fellowships, and simulation training, research will focus on refractive outcomes, AI-driven nomograms, ocular surface disease, and presbyopia, contributing to global knowledge. The institute is establishing international partnerships for training, multicenter trials, and knowledge sharing to deliver care aligned with global standards and also to grow its healthcare business to 5X in the near future.