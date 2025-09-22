You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Driven by GE HealthCare's vision of limitless healthcare, Kostas Deligiannis is steering the growth of the company through smart devices, cutting-edge medical technology, and forward-thinking care solutions.

Backed by a focus on expanding access and impact through intelligent healthcare solutions that support a future without limits, Deligiannis boasts a wealth of experience.

As a seasoned veteran, he plays a pivotal leadership role in leading a team of over 2,000 people across more than 50 countries across EAGM, including the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, Turkey, Russia, and the CIS. Since his formative years, Deligiannis has maintained an unwavering commitment to excellence, which continues to drive his success. From 1998 to 2001, he worked in CNRS (Center National de la Recherche Scientifique) in Grenoble (France) in the domain of superconductivity, having been awarded the European Union Marie Curie Fellowship. He has also been honored with the Bodossaki Foundation Scholarship.

Deligiannis initiated his career at GE HealthCare in 2003 and with dedication and persistence, quickly climbed the ranks to the role of Sales Manager for Greece. His leadership trajectory began in 2010 as Zone Manager for Central and West Balkans. In 2013, he was promoted to General Manager for Southeastern Europe, and five years later, he took on broader responsibilities as General Manager for Eastern Europe.

His appointment as Zone President in 2024 marked the next step, managing a wide and diverse region spanning the Middle East, Northeast and Sub-Saharan Africa, Turkey, Russia, and the CIS.



With an academic background that is equally impressive with Deligiannis having graduated in 1994 from the Physics Department of Athens University in Greece. He was awarded with a PhD in Solid State Physics from the University of Southampton (UK), where he also worked as a Researcher for one year. Exemplifying a leadership style aligned in both people and performance, Deligiannis spearheads GE HealthCare's growth initiatives by harnessing cutting-edge technologies, innovative digital health solutions, and scalable care models. This has helped solidify GE HealthCare's position as a pioneer in healthcare innovation.

ABOUT GE HEALTHCARE

As a leading medical technology and diagnostics innovator, GE HealthCare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data, analytics, applications, and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. They provide imaging, diagnostic, monitoring, digital solutions, and devices worldwide and invests US$1 billion in R&D annually.



Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across the care pathway. Together, their imaging, ultrasound, patient care solutions, and pharmaceutical diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from prevention and screening, to diagnosis, treatment, therapy, and monitoring.



Overall, revenue growth was driven by strength in the US and Europe, the Middle East and Africa with Q2 2025 global revenues reflecting $5.0 billion with a 3 percent increase reported year-over-year. Net income attributable to GE HealthCare was $486 million versus $428 million for the prior year. With over 51,000 employees, over 200 imaging software applications, and serving customers in over 160 countries, GE HealthCare has been a partner to the MENEAT region for over 80 years.

Throughout key markets in the region, including the UAE, GE HealthCare is revamping existing hospital practices and accelerating diagnostics and treatment by the expansion of its range of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning systems and devices. By providing intelligent solutions to healthcare facilities in these countries, the company is helping them achieve greater efficiency, minimise errors, and enable better patient care.

Backed by game-changing innovations in digital technologies that are addressing unique healthcare challenges of the region, in July 2025, Dubai Health and GE HealthCare signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on enhancing Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) practices and are co-developing AI solutions to support clinical decision-making, ultimately enhancing patient care and outcomes across the UAE and the MENA region.

Combining Dubai Health's academic and innovation expertise with GE HealthCare's advanced technological capabilities, the UAE and the broader MENA region will result in enhanced medical education, reinforced clinical decision-making, and improved health outcomes. Also, this will establish Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) as a pioneer in Point-of-Care Ultrasound education and a POCUS Education Center of Excellence across the MENA region.

One of the key initiatives will include a 'Train-of-Trainer (TOT)' structured program to build capacity in certified facilitators and trainers to enhance the effectiveness of POCUS program delivery and execution across a broader geographical region. Moreover, this collaboration will supplement the co-development of AI solutions through Dubai Health Innovations. This supports transformative solutions that improve patient care, bolster medical advancements, and enhance health outcomes. Ultimately, the adoption of cutting-edge AI tools and technologies will contribute to the advancement of healthcare delivery in the region.