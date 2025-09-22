With a proven track record and an extensive portfolio, as the UAE's new Minister of Health and Prevention, H.E. Ahmed Al Sayegh is set to enhance healthcare services, contribute to the country's ongoing economic diversification initiatives, and bolster international collaborations.

Reinforcing the UAE's ongoing commitment to elevating its healthcare sector, on September 1, 2025, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai announced the appointment of H.E. Ahmed Al Sayegh as the new Minister of Health and Prevention.

The reshuffle received formal approval from H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, confirming a unified leadership approach toward fostering global partnerships, and integrating innovative policies to meet future challenges.

Backed by extensive experience in economic development, diplomacy, and public-private sector collaboration, H.E. Al Sayegh initiated his successful career in the energy sector, climbing through the ranks of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the world's leading energy companies, prior to helming Dolphin Energy. There, he successfully managed the well-known cross-border 'Dolphin Gas Project', a large-scale initiative connecting the UAE, Oman, and Qatar, delivering up to 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily. The complex role required navigating international regulations, coordinating with multiple governments, as well as ensuring seamless operations across three countries.

Moreover, he also served as a board member of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), which finances development projects worldwide, as well as Vice Chairman of Emirates Nature–WWF, reflecting his resolute commitment to environmental sustainability as well as green initiatives.

NOTEWORTHY ACHIEVEMENTS

Holding the position of Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since September 2018, H.E. Al Sayegh has been pivotal to the UAE's economic success. Responsible for driving the country's economic and trade portfolios, his tenure was marked by a core focus on diversifying the economy away from oil dependency.

He was also instrumental in bolstering bilateral relations with key regions, particularly in Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as attracting international investors and promoting the nation as a global hub for business and commerce.

Moreover, having helped deepen strategic partnerships and foster international cooperation, H.E. Al Sayegh's role involved working closely with government agencies and private sector stakeholders to promote economic growth, attract foreign investment, and enhance regional diplomacy. His diplomatic expertise and strategic vision have been instrumental in positioning the UAE on the world map as a global hub for commerce and innovation.

In addition, H.E. Al Sayegh has actively contributed to fostering international business relationships. He served as Co-Chair of the UAE-UK Business Council, helping to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two nations. His leadership extended to the private sector, where he held senior roles at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Aldar Properties, Masdar, Etihad Airways Group, Mubadala Investment Company, as well as First Gulf Bank. These roles not only highlight his strategic leadership acumen, but also showcase his versatility across sectors, including finance, real estate, renewable energy, and aviation.

His diverse portfolio demonstrates a deep understanding of economic, diplomatic, and strategic issues, attributes that will be vital as he assumes responsibility for the UAE's healthcare system. H.E. Al Sayegh's educational background further complements his professional expertise; he holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Lewis & Clark College, USA. His academic foundation has provided him with insights into market dynamics, policy formulation, and strategic planning; all skills essential for leading the country's health initiatives.

The UAE's leadership recognizes healthcare as a critical pillar of national resilience and social development. Under H.E. Al Sayegh's stewardship, the Ministry of Health and Prevention is expected to implement innovative policies aimed at improving healthcare access, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and fostering international collaborations. These efforts are aligned with the UAE's vision to develop a robust, sustainable healthcare system capable of responding to global health challenges, pandemics, and demographic shifts. H.E. Al Sayegh reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening its healthcare system while fostering economic and diplomatic growth. His extensive experience and strategic vision are expected to play a vital role in advancing the nation's health infrastructure, making it better prepared for future challenges and aligning with the country's long-term development goals.

ABOUT THE UAE'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND PREVENTION

According to the official website of the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, their key objectives for 2023 to 2026 include key objectives; firstly, to plan and manage policies, legislation, research and economics of the health sector based on qualified and reliable big data. Secondly, manage preventive and community healthcare programs to enhance the quality of healthy life at the country level. And third, to regulate the healthcare sector through licensing, monitoring, and inspecting companies, individuals, and medical products.