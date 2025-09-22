Under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, H.E. Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel is leading efforts to transform healthcare in the Kingdom through innovation and strategic reforms

Appointed as Minister of Health in the Kingdom on October 15, 2021, H.E. AlJalajel was tasked with leading the Ministry's development strategies, an effort that significantly accelerated the achievement of its goals.

Previously, he served as Deputy Minister of Health for Planning and Development, overseeing the formulation and implementation of the health sector's transformation strategy. During his tenure, key achievements were made across various areas of healthcare, particularly in digital health development.

H.E. AlJalajel's participation in supervising emergency response plans to the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine centers had a significant impact on the Kingdom in not only achieving first levels in the G20, but also achieving the second rank in the pandemic response index.

The Kingdom was recognized as a beacon of success in confronting the pandemic, while highly prioritizing the protection of the health of its citizens, residents, and visitors.

Beyond his key role as the Minister of Health, H.E. AlJalajel is also a member of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, and Chairman of the Transformation Program Committee in the health sector. He is also the Saudi Health Council President, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Food and Drug.

Playing a key role in the Kingdom's health sector, H.E. AlJalajel has participated in numerous ministerial councils and national bodies dedicated to community health, prevention, and early disease detection. He served as a Member of the Council of Ministers and the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, and has chaired many key institutions and committees, including the Saudi Health Council; Food and Drug General Authority; Saudi Red Crescent Authority; Board of Trustees of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties; Public Health Authority (Weqaya); Health Insurance Council; Health Holding Company; NUPCO (National Company for Unified Procurement of Medicines, Devices and Medical Supplies); Medical Cities and Specialized Hospitals; Saudi National Institute for Health Research; Saudi Center for Patient Safety; and the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Institutions (CBAHI).

He also led national and ministerial committees on pandemic preparedness, health-sector cybersecurity, privatisation, tobacco control, traffic safety and health-in-all-policies.

Currently overseeing the transformation plan in the health sector, H.E. AlJalajel has managed many important files during his career in several prominent locations, the most important of which are the General Authority for Investment (currently the Ministry of Investment), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Ministry of Health.

Educated in the Kingdom, H.E. AlJalajel earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from King Saud University in Riyadh. He went on to complete a master's degree in Computer Science at St. Joseph's University in Pennsylvania, and later obtained an Executive Certificate in Leadership and Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management, USA. H.E. AlJalajel also oversees the landmark transformation of health services in the Kingdom, following the Council of Ministers' approval in June 2022 to establish the Health Holding Company and the National Health Insurance Center.

The Health Holding Company delivers services through regional health clusters, while the Insurance Center finances them, ensuring a separation between regulator and provider. This shift is designed to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and accessibility for citizens, residents, and visitors, and reflects a core step in advancing the Ministry of Health's transformation strategy moving forward.

SAUDI'S HEALTHCARE TRANSFORMATION

In alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, future healthcare initiatives will focus on expanding digital health, integrating AI-driven diagnostics, and enhancing primary healthcare networks to ensure sustainable and high-quality care for all residents. The healthcare transformation in Saudi Arabia aims to shift its health system to become value-based, focusing on prevention of disease rather than treatment, ensuring broader patient coverage and better long-term health outcomes.

Steered by H.E. AlJalajel, technology and innovation in the sector are key. Recently, in September 2025, the Kingdom introduced robotic surgery at King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah. The new robotic system is significant as it marks a major advancement in healthcare services provided to Hajj pilgrims and will support procedures in thoracic surgery, urology, and oncology. This will not only enable greater surgical precision, but facilitate faster recovery for patients. The initiative is part of the Ministry of Health's efforts to leverage technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivered during the annual pilgrimage. The hospital has also launched the first-ever PET-CT scanner within the Ministry's hospitals in the western region. The diagnostic tool allows for early detection of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, significantly enhancing diagnostic capabilities. These developments are fully aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which emphasizes innovation and excellence in healthcare.