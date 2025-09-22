Pushing boundaries in areas that were once considered taboo in the region, Abu Zant is a trailblazing figure in the field of fertility and women's health.

Instrumental in driving advancements in fertility, reproductive medicine and women's health on a global scale, Majd Abu Zant is the Managing Director and CEO of Global Fertility, a healthcare investment venture specializing in fertility and women's health; and the co-founder and Chairman of Ovasave, the region's first femtech startup focusing on fertility and reproductive medicine, both recognized as pioneers in the field.

He founded Global Fertility to expand access to advanced reproductive treatments throughout the GCC through a unified network under the name of Bnoon.

Over one decade ago, he launched HealthPlus Fertility as a regional IVF brand, helping thousands of families achieve their dream of parenthood through safe, top-quality care.

Also instrumental in developing and opening several hospitals and clinics across the UAE and KSA, one of Abu Zant's missions was to increase the capacity for fertility and specialty care in both markets.

In 2023, he also co-founded Ovasave, a femtech platform dedicated to making fertility preservation and hormone care accessible to women across the MENA region. Backed by over 27 years of diverse, strategic, and results-driven leadership experience within the healthcare industry, Abu Zant is also recognized as a respected thought leader, global mentor, and expert in the field.

Having established collaborations with prominent international healthcare institutions across Asia, Europe, and North America, he has driven robust partnerships and contributed to the development of innovative healthcare services and world-class facilities.

Prior to founding Global Fertility and Ovasave in 2023, Abu Zant was CEO of UEMedical, overseeing over 100 healthcare facilities across the UAE and KSA. Under his leadership, UEMedical became a leader in women's and children's health with the launch of Danat Al Emarat Hospital, and HealthPlus Network in addition to Moorfields Abu Dhabi. In 2022, he successfully led UEMedical's exit to Mubadala in one of the region's largest healthcare transactions.

By 2030, Abu Zant has set his sights on elevating women's health and fertility care across the Middle East, a responsibility he has embraced through Global Fertility, Bnoon, and Ovasave. In less than 18 months, under Global Fertility, he has unified two major IVF acquisitions in Riyadh and Jeddah under the Bnoon brand, now KSA's largest stand-alone fertility network delivering 5,000 IVF cycles a year. In parallel, he closed a US$1.2 million pre-seed round in 2025 for Ovasave which has already helped thousands of women gain access to knowledge and tools once considered out of reach.

ABOUT GLOBAL FERTILITY

Global Fertility is a Saudi-Emirati healthcare investment venture focused on building the leading network of fertility and reproductive genetics centers across the MENA region.

Under Abu Zant's leadership and vision toward accelerating assisted reproductive technologies, IVF, and innovative women's healthcare in the region, Global Fertility secured $60 million in equity financing to allow its expansion across the MENA region from prominent Saudi and Emirati-based institutional investors, family offices and UHNIs to build a MENA-wide network of fertility clinics.

Moreover, Global Fertility secured an investment by Dubai Investments, the leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) of an equity stake of 34.3% in 2024. In 2024/2025, Global Fertility acquired majority stakes in two leading standalone IVF centers in Riyadh and Jeddah for US$27 million.

Global Fertility is also launching its flagship project in Riyadh that will set a new benchmark in fertility care and reproductive genetics across the region. Here, Abu Zant implemented energy-efficient and sustainable building design; deploying the latest in AI-driven clinical applications and robotics within its embryology and genetics labs. This purpose-built, 3,800 m2 facility, due to open early 2026, will create a new benchmark for fertility care across the region. Global Fertility invested $5M in digital transformation, bringing the latest technologies in embryology, reproductive genetics, and fertility preservation. Abu Zant also partnered with leading global institutions to advance training and research and deploy novel technologies, including wearables, robotics and AI-enabled clinical applications in reproductive medicine for the first time in the region.

ABOUT OVASAVE

Ovasave is a pioneering Hub71 femtech start-up dedicated to advancing reproductive medicine and women's health.

Most recently, Abu Zant and his co-founder, Torkia Mahloul, closed a pre-seed round securing US$1.2 million in Ovasave led by prominent investors to expand its fertility and hormonal health services.

Founded in 2023, Ovasave offers women a seamless, digital-first experience for fertility testing, egg freezing, hormone management, and menopause care. The platform combines at-home hormone testing, virtual consultations, personalized supplement protocols, and access to top fertility clinics for fertility preservation (egg freezing). Positioned as disruptors in fertility and women's hormonal health, Ovasave has also established a growing corporate benefits scheme that helps organizations support employees' reproductive health as part of their workplace wellbeing programs.