Leading a team of 6,000 caregivers, Prof. Haber is a pioneering surgeon renowned for numerous medical firsts, including the first scar-free removal of a healthy kidney for transplant in Europe.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Prof. Georges-Pascal Haber, MD, PhD, is also a renowned urologist specializing in robotics.

He leads the organization's efforts in driving strategic growth, clinical excellence, and innovation, with a core focus on technology-enabled, high acuity care. Leading a team of 6,000 caregivers,

Prof. Haber is a pioneering surgeon renowned for numerous medical firsts, including the first scar-free removal of a healthy kidney for transplant in Europe, the first large series of scar-free kidney and prostate surgeries performed through the navel, and the UAE's inaugural robotic kidney transplant.

He has also achieved key milestones at Cleveland Clinic, such as the first robotic intracorporeal urinary diversion, robotic auto-transplant, and robotic Level 3 IVC thrombectomy.

Committed to advancing medical research and education, Prof. Haber has authored over 250 peer-reviewed articles, served as a visiting professor in more than a dozen countries, and led one of the top-ranked academic urology programs in the US.

BACKED BY A WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE

Prior to his current role, Prof. Haber served as Chairman of the Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Under his leadership, the institute sustained its global reputation as a top ranked urology center and became home to the largest urology training program in the United States.

Prof. Haber completed his executive education at Wharton and Harvard Business Schools; his clinical fellowship in robotic urologic surgery at Cleveland Clinic; and his Master of Science in Surgical Oncology, PhD in Biotechnology, and medical training in France. His academic achievements reflect his deep commitment and passion to medical research and education. Prof. Haber's career underscores a dedication to innovation, knowledge-sharing, and the advancement of surgical science.

ABOUT CLEVELAND CLINIC ABU DHABI

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi offers a distinctive and unmatched extension of the US-based Cleveland Clinic's Model of Care, providing patients with direct access to world-class healthcare and eliminating the need to travel abroad for care.

Recognized as the UAE's first institution for clinical and medical innovation, it comprises eight institutes operating under the Patients First philosophy and address the region's specific healthcare needs.

The hospital encompasses over 50 medical and surgical specialties, all integrated to deliver coordinated, multidisciplinary care for adult patients. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and world-class service standards, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a 405 bed hospital, with capacity to expand to 490 beds. It features five clinical floors, three levels dedicated to diagnostics and treatment, and 13 floors of critical and acute inpatient units.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the result of an agreement signed in 2006 between Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and US based Cleveland Clinic in support of the Abu Dhabi government's Economic Vision 2030 to develop a robust, world-class healthcare sector in the Emirate. Licensed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a research and teaching facility, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi advances clinical care, research, and education, and is the first hospital in the UAE to achieve ACCME® Provisional Accreditation.

Internationally recognized, It has been ranked the UAE's No. 1 research hospital, awarded Magnet® designation, and named Newsweek's "World's Best Hospital" in the GCC for four consecutive years. In July 2025, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has made history by performing the Gulf region's first-ever robotic lung transplant making it one of the five centers in the world to have performed this surgery. With this landmark complex surgery, two patients have now successfully undergone robotic lung transplants, marking a major milestone in the region's advanced surgical and organ transplant capabilities. These surgeries were quite complex due to pulmonary hypertension, a condition that puts extra strain on the heart and lungs. To support the patients during the operation, the medical team used Veno-Arterial ECMO, a technique that temporarily takes over the work of the heart and lungs while the damaged lungs are replaced.

Also in 2025, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi successfully performed the region's first liver transplant for colorectal liver metastases, marking a significant advancement in cancer and transplant care in the UAE. Colorectal cancer remains one of the most prevalent cancers in the country, with increasing cases among younger patients. This achievement underscores Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's dedication to providing innovative solutions for some of the most challenging cancer cases.

As it celebrates a decade of healthcare in 2025, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to align with Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030 by strengthening the local healthcare ecosystem and delivering exceptional care closer to home. The hospital prioritizes the delivery of compassionate complex care, research for health, and education for those who serve. With the trust of its patients and partners, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reinforces its leadership in driving innovation and transforming lives across the world.