Zaid S. Al Khayyat is the Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), leading the company through a transformative era of growth and innovation.

Building on the legacy and founding principles of his father, Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat, a surgeon by education who remains Chairman, Zaid has redefined AKI's strategic direction while staying true to its roots as a family business at heart and run as a corporate multinational.

Under Zaid's leadership, AKI has embraced a forward-thinking vision centerd on a people-first culture, innovation and investment in the youth. He has cultivated an environment that inspires teams to excel and reach unprecedented heights, guided by his belief that "The moment learning stops, falling behind begins."

AKI's healthcare portfolio is one of the leading healthcare businesses in the UAE and the Middle East and has grown significantly over the last few years.

Today, AKI Healthcare spans multiple businesses and geographies, including AKI Pharma, one of the UAE's fastest-growing pharmaceutical distributors; Medlab, powering innovation across medical equipment and diagnostics; and a network of more than 150 BinSina retail pharmacies. Zaid focuses on where real benefit can be delivered, advancing innovation, reliable medicines supply, and patient-centerd solutions across the UAE and the wider region.



ABOUT AL KHAYYAT INVESTMENTS (AKI)

Born and headquartered in Dubai, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) embodies the UAE's dynamic spirit, energy, and optimism.



Founded in 1982 by Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat, AKI has transformed from a single pharmacy to a multibillion-dollar diversified business. Al Khayyat's entrepreneurial vision, people-first approach, and strong family values remain central to AKI's operations, guiding its growth and strategic direction today.



Under the leadership of Al Khayyat, AKI operates as a multinational family-owned Emirati holding company. Its extensive portfolio covers multiple sectors, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, logistics, manufacturing and contracting.



As one of the region's most impactful UAE businesses, AKI serves as a trusted regional partner for multiple international and local brands, facilitating their expansion across the Middle East and Africa, a footprint that includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.



Today, the Group boasts over 11,000 employees; over 70 nationalities; with 30 percent of our workforce women and an 85 percent 'Great Place to Work' score. Most recently in 2025, AKI launched AKI Logistics focusing on third-party logistics (3PL) and AKI Creates a local manufacturing arm playing its part in the 'Make it in the Emirates' vision. Al Khayyat's vision is clear where AKI sees opportunity and know they can add value, they will.

Over the last year in particular AKI has gained significant momentum in Saudi Arabia, across the retail, consumer, healthcare, and fitness sectors. Steered by Al Khayyat's passionate belief in family values, at the heart of AKI's success, lies its focus on core values, embedded in a people-first philosophy. AKI has harnessed new technologies to provide digital-first, mobile-enhanced consumer experiences. Adapting to the 'moments' economy's focus on customer experiences, AKI has longstanding partnerships with brands in Medlab Stryker, Boston Scientific, Solventum amongst others. And in AKI Pharma Novartis, Abbott, Bayer amongst others.

With the Group's alignment with the demand for holistic healthcare has witnessed an upward growth trajectory for AKI Healthcare across AKI Pharma, BinSina Pharmacy, and Medlab in Medical & Laboratory equipment. Moreover, AKI's Consumer Goods division ranks among the UAE's top three FMCG growth partners representing brands such as L'Oréal, General Mills, Shark Ninja and Haleon to name a few, while BinSina Pharmacy has emerged as the UAE's first e-commerce licensed pharmacy and this month celebrates its 60th anniversary. In recent years, AKI Pharma increased its brand partnerships fourfold in five years, including adding gene therapy and patented radio therapy. Then the introduction of Abbott Freestyle Libre expanded its development even further.

Additionally, AKI Environmental achieved a six year contract with Abu Dhabi Department of Municipality. AKI Contracting through Gulf Contracting and Landscaping (GCL) has seen continued growth through partnerships. Subsequently, GCL now operates a total of five plant nurseries with a footprint now exceeding 3 million sqft, collectively nurturing over a million climate-adapted plants.

In Q1 2025, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) launched a state-of-the-art Fulfilment & Innovation Center in Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group. Spanning 1 million square feet, the facility doubles AKI's fulfilment capacity in the UAE and improves efficiency and delivery speed, establishing and setting new benchmarks in agile and sustainable supply chain operations. The center serves over 30,000 business customers and also provides directly to consumers. It currently maintains a 98.5 percent on-time delivery rate for orders requested within 24 hours.

Supported by a fleet of over 150 vehicles, the facility processes 65,000 orders each month, shipping approximately 17 million units. The new center aligns with Dubai's D33 economic agenda by leveraging the city's strategic location. It showcases AKI's leadership in digital transformation and sustainability, featuring a fully paperless environment, automation technologies, and smart design elements like pick-to-light systems, multi-tier conveyor belts, dynamic bin replenishment, and drone-based inventory checks, all of which significantly enhance operational productivity.