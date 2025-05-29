You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On June 28, 2025, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, witnessed the launch of the inaugural UAE Future 50 – Emirati List of Future Companies, a joint initiative between the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office, at Dubai's Emirates Towers.

The initiative is part of the Riyada entrepreneurship ecosystem, which aims to enhance the national startup and innovation landscape.

The UAE Future 50 list identifies and lauds some of the most promising Emirati-led companies across 15 key future economic sectors such as fintech, healthtech, edtech, agritech, space, renewable energy, and cybersecurity, among others.

Image courtesy BNC Publishing

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan underscored the UAE leadership's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering an economic environment that supports startups in future-focused sectors. He noted that Emirati innovators are playing a key role in driving economic diversification, advancing future-focused industries, and strengthening the nation's global competitiveness—efforts that align with the ambitions of 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

He also highlighted the crucial role entrepreneurs play in turning innovative ideas into impactful ventures that drive the growth and diversification of the UAE's rapidly evolving economy. He also stressed the importance of inspiring the younger generation to explore the world of entrepreneurship, commending initiatives that nurture and empower entrepreneurs to reach new heights of success.

The launch was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future.

H.E. Ohood Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future. Image courtesy BNC Publishing

H.E. Al Roumi highlighted the UAE's position as a global leader in future readiness, thanks to its strong innovation ecosystem and investment in national talent. She emphasised that the 'UAE Future 50' showcases Emirati entrepreneurs transforming ideas into pioneering ventures, supporting the government's goal to prepare the economy for future challenges. She added that these startups, working alongside major companies, will drive growth in key sectors and enhance the UAE's competitiveness and leadership worldwide.

Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, highlighted the crucial role of innovative ventures and Emirati talent in driving the UAE's transition to futuristic industries and boosting its global standing. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an environment that supports sustainable growth and strengthens the national economy.

Faisal Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber, and Chairman of J&F Holdings. Image courtesy BNC Publishing

The initiative aims to highlight promising Emirati startups in future-focused economic sectors by providing targeted support to accelerate their growth, recognising entrepreneurial achievements, and celebrating the contributions of Emirati innovators. It also seeks to foster a strong culture of entrepreneurship and inspire the next generation of national talent.

The launch of the 'UAE Future 50' was marked by a dedicated event celebrating these pioneering ventures. The gathering featured an engaging talk by Emirati entrepreneur and Dubai Chambers Board Member Faisal Belhoul, who shared insights on the foundations of entrepreneurial success and the vital role entrepreneurs play in shaping the future economy.

The event brought together young entrepreneurs, investors, representatives from investment funds, incubators, accelerators, family businesses, and leading companies. It also included an exhibition of the selected start-ups, giving attendees a closer look at their innovative ideas, achievements, and growth journeys.

UAE startups have exhibited strong growth potential and play a key role in driving job creation, economic diversification, and national development objectives. Specifically chosen for their ability to boost the competitiveness of the future economy, these companies reflect the country's innovation-driven vision.

The 'UAE Future 50' builds on the success of the Future 100 initiative, launched by the Government Development and the Future Office with the Ministry of Economy. The initiative annually highlights top emerging companies advancing future-focused sectors and supports the UAE's global standing in innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment. By recognising and empowering high-potential ventures, Future 100 contributes to shaping a resilient, diversified, and globally competitive economy.

