The boxing legend made USD$40 million inside the ring. Now he is giving some of it back to good causes, joining a list of famous boxers who are devoting more time to philanthropy.

"I don't know is the honest answer. A lot I suppose, I mean, you know, quite a lot. Maybe on the way out I can check the ATM machine." It was a remarkably candid answer from boxing legend Amir Khan, when asked about how much money he had earned from his career. The answer, when you add up not just fees for the fights, but sponsorship deals, broadcasting deals and his share of pay-per-view income, is believed to be around USD$40 million.

"We are prize fighters when we are in the ring. People tend to forget what that means. It means we are fighting for a prize – as in money," he explained.

But like many huge sporting stars, the 38-year-old is now in the business of giving back. Khan's philanthropic endeavors are arguably his most enduring achievements. In 2014, he established the Amir Khan Foundation, focusing on global initiatives such as poverty alleviation, education, and disaster relief. Khan has spearheaded food distribution programs in impoverished areas worldwide, including Pakistan, Africa, and the UK. He has also been heavily involved in disaster relief, and his foundation has provided aid to victims of floods in Pakistan and natural disasters in the Philippines and Nepal.

When it comes to education and youth programs, Khan has funded the construction of schools and community centers, emphasizing education as a tool for breaking the cycle of poverty. During the pandemic, Khan donated his wedding venue in Bolton, England for use as an NHS facility and provided food parcels to vulnerable families.

"I was one of the lucky ones because I made a lot of money from boxing," he said. "But along the way, before I got there, I saw what real life is like for most people, so I know how tough it is. And if I can help, then yes I will. It's great to have made good money from boxing, but how much can anyone really spend?"

His journey from a promising young athlete in England, to a global icon is as inspiring as it is impactful. Beyond his achievements in the ring, Khan has excelled in business ventures and philanthropic efforts, leaving a legacy that extends far beyond boxing.

Khan was born on December 8, 1986, in Bolton, Greater Manchester, to a Pakistani family. He grew up in a close-knit community where sport played an integral role in his life. From an early age, Khan demonstrated exceptional athletic ability, dabbling in cricket and football before ultimately focusing on boxing. His boxing journey began at the age of 11 when he joined the Bolton Lads and Girls Club.

Guided by his uncle, coach, and mentor Shah Khan, his talent blossomed quickly. By 17, Khan had already achieved international fame as the youngest British Olympic boxing medalist, winning a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. This monumental achievement not only brought pride to his community but also set the stage for a remarkable professional career. Turning professional in 2005, Khan rapidly ascended the ranks, captivating fans with his lightning-fast hand speed and relentless energy. He secured his first world title in 2009, becoming the WBA Light Welterweight Champion after defeating Andreas Kotelnik.

Throughout his career, Khan faced some tough opponents, including Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah, and Canelo Álvarez. While Khan's record includes 34 wins, 21 by knockout, against six losses, his fights were characterized by a fearless approach and a commitment to entertaining the crowd. While he has given a fair amount to the causes he supports, Khan has also leveraged his fame and earnings to build a successful business portfolio.

He owns Khan Promotions, which develops boxing talent, and ventures into various industries, including real estate and technology. His chain of boxing academies aims to inspire the next generation of fighters, offering training facilities and opportunities for young athletes. Additionally, Khan launched a successful clothing line, AK, and partnered with fitness brands to expand his reach. These ventures reflect his entrepreneurial spirit, ensuring his financial stability post-retirement while contributing to his legacy.

Khan now spends much of his time in Dubai where he purchased a home, and is regularly "back in the office" building up his growing number of brands. "The most important title you can earn is not in the ring, but in the hearts of people whose lives you change," he said.

Khan is not alone in using his platform to uplift others. Several renowned boxers have dedicated significant time and resources to charitable causes, further enhancing the sport's reputation. British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has consistently supported underprivileged communities through educational programs and youth initiatives. His charity, the Anthony Joshua Foundation, focuses on creating opportunities for young people through sports and education. Joshua frequently advocates for social change and uses his influence to address issues like racial inequality and youth unemployment.

Tyson Fury, known as "The Gypsy King," has not only achieved greatness in the ring but has also emerged as a leading voice for mental health awareness. After battling severe depression and substance abuse, Fury uses his experience to inspire others facing similar struggles. His charity work includes donations to mental health organizations and hosting motivational events to promote well-being and resilience.

Few athletes embody philanthropy like Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxing legend and senator. Pacquiao has used his wealth to support countless charitable initiatives, focusing on housing, healthcare, and education in the Philippines. His foundation has built homes for the homeless, provided scholarships for underprivileged students, and funded medical facilities. Pacquiao's generosity is rooted in his humble beginnings, where he experienced firsthand the struggles of poverty.

As for Khan himself, he admitted recently that he could be tempted back into the ring for a celebrity type of fight with a famous YouTuber such as Jake Paul. Most experts doubt that will ever happen. Which, given how busy Khan is these days with his philanthropic work and brand building, is just as well.

