With Huda Kattan now at the helm as the sole owner, and her husband, Christopher Goncalo, serving alongside her as Co-CEO, and her sister, Alya Kattan leading their Social Strategy, the company looks forward to an exciting future of bold product launches, deeper community engagement, and continued industry disruption.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Beauty brand Huda Beauty has reclaimed full ownership as an independent brand following the conclusion of its eight-year partnership with TSG Consumer Partners (TSG Consumer).

In 2017, TSG Consumer acquired a minority stake in the company. Now, in 2025, Huda Kattan, founder and Co-CEO of Huda Beauty, has officially bought back her equity, regaining full control of the brand.

With this move, Huda Beauty is a fully independent company, becoming one of the rare founder-fully-owned brands in the beauty space. This milestone marks a powerful new chapter for the brand, reinforcing its dedication to innovation, authenticity, and a deeply engaged community, while reaffirming its commitment to a founder-led vision.

Huda Beauty is more than just a makeup brand, it's a movement rooted in self-expression, empowerment, and authenticity. Built on the belief that 'Beauty is Self-Made,' the brand continues to champion individuality with a focus on inspiring and supporting its global community.

"Taking back full ownership of Huda Beauty is a deeply very important moment for me," said Huda Kattan. "It says that while many of us dreamers have visions that we are told are too big or not possible to do alone, in actuality, you have all the power you need to change the world yourself! This brand was built on passion, creativity, and a desire to challenge the beauty industry. As we step into this new chapter, I'm more committed than ever to pushing boundaries, staying true to our roots, and showing up for our incredible community every step of the way."

Since its inception, Huda Beauty has revolutionized the beauty space, blending artistry with innovation to create a brand that resonates globally. With Huda Kattan now at the helm as the sole owner, and her husband, Christopher Goncalo, serving alongside her as Co-CEO, and her sister, Alya Kattan leading their Social Strategy, the company looks forward to an exciting future of bold product launches, deeper community engagement, and continued industry disruption.

Huda Kattan founded one of the first-ever influencer-led beauty brands and was the first to pave the way at Sephora, where influencer brands had yet to exist, ultimately growing Huda Beauty into one of the retailer's top-performing brands globally.

In 2013, with a US$6,000 loan from her sister, Alya Kattan, Huda launched a range of viral false eyelashes exclusively at Sephora in The Dubai Mall (currently the #1 Sephora globally), while launching her namesake brand, Huda Beauty.

Driven by a commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation, Huda Beauty has evolved from an influencer brand to a beauty movement. The brand has become known for inspiring transparency within the industry and encouraging the celebration of individuality and self-expression by empowering beauty lovers worldwide.

Over the years, Huda has been on a mission to challenge industry conventions and bring the brand's 'Beauty is Self-Made' vision to life. Under her leadership, the company is focusing heavily on innovation and inclusivity and has stopped the use of filters and photoshop on their social media platforms. Their focus has been towards advocating for authenticity and transparency on social media, helping to set the standard for what's real in beauty today.

Often referred to as the internet's "big beauty sister," Huda's Instagram account is the most-followed beauty brand on the platform, boasting nearly 57 million followers. Her YouTube channel has accumulated more than 4.1 million subscribers, while her TikTok audience has grown to 10.7 million.

Regularly using her platforms to engage and involve her community, Huda continues to create one-of-a-kind beauty tutorials, viral tips and products, new beauty trends and spotlight other content creators, giving a voice to the broader beauty community. Under her leadership, Huda Beauty has become a global powerhouse, receiving numerous accolades and awards, including the Allure Best of Beauty Award, Glamour Beauty Award, and Cosmopolitan Beauty Award – recognizing the brand's dedication to delivering the ultimate range of innovative products.

Today, with the rebrand and bold, yet approachable new logo, Huda's entrepreneurial journey continues to support and inspire influencers and digital entrepreneurs. Huda has recently launched Huda Hotline, her first personal project since the launch of Huda Beauty. Huda Hotline is a raw and unfiltered podcast where Huda shares real conversations about beauty, success, and self-discovery, creating a safe space to challenge beauty standards and connect with her community on a deeper level.

Throughout her journey, Huda emphasizes the power of self-trust. With a dedication to her community and a clear vision for the future, Huda Beauty is poised to redefine the beauty landscape for years to come, driven by its mission to empower individuals with the philosophy that beauty is self-made.