Indian Visionaries 2025: Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare Moopen is responsible for steering the company's strategic direction and driving its expansion into new markets.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Aster DM Healthcare
Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Alisha Moopen joined Aster DM Healthcare in 2013, initially serving as a director for GCC operations before being promoted to Managing Director for the region. In 2023, she played a pivotal role in a US$1 billion transaction, which ultimately led to her appointment as the Group CEO. In this capacity, Moopen is responsible for steering the company's strategic direction and driving its expansion into new markets. Aster DM Healthcare is one of the region's largest integrated healthcare providers, operating a vast network of 15 hospitals, 117 clinics, and 285 pharmacies across the GCC. With a workforce of over 13,000 employees, including 1,673 doctors and 3,692 nurses, the company serves millions of patients annually, reinforcing its position as a leader in the healthcare sector.

Moopen is a chartered accountant and began her career at Ernst & Young. She holds degrees in finance and accounting from the University of Michigan and a certificate in Global Leadership from Harvard University. She is also the first female Chapter Chair of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) Dubai Chapter. As a strong advocate for women's empowerment, Moopen launched Aster's Women in Leadership program, aimed at fostering leadership development among female employees. In November 2023, Aster DM Healthcare underwent a significant corporate restructuring, with a consortium led by Fajr Capital acquiring a 65% stake in the company's GCC operations.

This move, coupled with an increased Moopen family stake in Aster's India operations, was designed to propel growth in key markets such as Saudi Arabia and Oman. The restructuring is expected to create 2,000 new jobs and strengthen Aster's competitive position, including plans to open 250 new pharmacies in Saudi Arabia and launch the Medcare Royal Hospital in Dubai. With a combined market capitalization of US$2 billion, Aster DM Healthcare is well-positioned for sustained growth across its diverse markets. Moopen, the daughter of Aster DM Healthcare founder Dr. Azad Moopen, continues to build on her father's legacy while driving the company into a new era of innovation and expansion.
