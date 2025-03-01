Aggarwal has transformed BNW Developments into one of the leading ultra luxury real estate firms, with around AED 19.4 billion in assets under development in less than five years.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Ankur Aggarwal, an accomplished Chartered Accountant, entrepreneur, and philanthropist is the visionary founder and Chairman of BNW Developments, which is taking the real estate industry by storm. His journey from humble beginnings in India to becoming a dynamic business tycoon in the UAE is nothing short of extraordinary. Aggarwal has transformed BNW Developments into one of the leading ultra luxury real estate firms, with around AED 19.4 billion in assets under development in less than five years.

Aggarwal's deep expertise, spanning 18+ years in finance and real estate, has been instrumental in shaping the company's growth and success. BNW Developments, with its international footprint, specializes in developing luxury residential, commercial, and industrial properties across diverse geographies. The iconic leader has been widely recognized for his remarkable contributions. His accolades include the prestigious Global Business Icon Award 2024 for Real Estate of the Year by NNS Media Group, the World Realty Congress 2024 Real Estate Excellence Award, and the Golden Entrepreneur Awards 2024 for Best Young Entrepreneur in Real Estate, among others. Featured among the Elite Most Influential 2024 and honoured as a Global Indian of the Year 2023-24 by AsiaOne.

He has also been celebrated for uniting global communities at the Global Bharat Festival, Dubai 2024. Beyond his business achievements, Aggarwal is celebrated for his philanthropic efforts, championing causes like women's empowerment and social welfare, embodying a rare combination of visionary leadership and genuine humanity. His ability to inspire, lead with a strategic vision, and foster a collaborative work environment has set him apart as a true industry leader.