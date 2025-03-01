Indian Visionaries 2025: Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder, BNW Developments Aggarwal has transformed BNW Developments into one of the leading ultra luxury real estate firms, with around AED 19.4 billion in assets under development in less than five years.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: BNW Developments
Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder, BNW Developments

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Ankur Aggarwal, an accomplished Chartered Accountant, entrepreneur, and philanthropist is the visionary founder and Chairman of BNW Developments, which is taking the real estate industry by storm. His journey from humble beginnings in India to becoming a dynamic business tycoon in the UAE is nothing short of extraordinary. Aggarwal has transformed BNW Developments into one of the leading ultra luxury real estate firms, with around AED 19.4 billion in assets under development in less than five years.

Aggarwal's deep expertise, spanning 18+ years in finance and real estate, has been instrumental in shaping the company's growth and success. BNW Developments, with its international footprint, specializes in developing luxury residential, commercial, and industrial properties across diverse geographies. The iconic leader has been widely recognized for his remarkable contributions. His accolades include the prestigious Global Business Icon Award 2024 for Real Estate of the Year by NNS Media Group, the World Realty Congress 2024 Real Estate Excellence Award, and the Golden Entrepreneur Awards 2024 for Best Young Entrepreneur in Real Estate, among others. Featured among the Elite Most Influential 2024 and honoured as a Global Indian of the Year 2023-24 by AsiaOne.

He has also been celebrated for uniting global communities at the Global Bharat Festival, Dubai 2024. Beyond his business achievements, Aggarwal is celebrated for his philanthropic efforts, championing causes like women's empowerment and social welfare, embodying a rare combination of visionary leadership and genuine humanity. His ability to inspire, lead with a strategic vision, and foster a collaborative work environment has set him apart as a true industry leader.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

PepsiCo, SABIC, AstroLabs, And Partners Come Together To Launch The Mega Green Accelerator With Eight Startups From The MENA Region

At the end of the program later this year, one winning company will be awarded US$30,000 in funds to continue its expansion.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

Galloping Ahead: Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club

With the 28th edition of Dubai Racing Carnival kicking off in November 2024, Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of the Dubai Racing Club, explains how Dubai became a global hub for world-class horse racing.

By Tamara Pupic
Leadership

Indian Visionaries 2025: PNC Menon, Founder, Sobha Group

Under PNC Menon's leadership, "Sobha" has now established itself as a multinational real estate development and construction group.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff