This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

As the founder and managing partner of a multi-jurisdictional law practice ASHISH MEHTA ASSOCIATES, the Dubai based international lawyer's list of clients is both impressive and diverse. His firm operates in the UAE, India and UK and includes multinationals, regional and local corporates, ultra-high net worth individuals, amongst others. Mehta is the first licensed, independent Indian lawyer in Dubai. He is qualified to practice law in India since 1992 and the United Kingdom since 2000 (currently maintains a valid practicing certificate as a Solicitor from SRA), United Arab Emirates including before the Courts of Dubai International Financial Centre.

Mehta, who has been practicing legal professional for almost 30 years, provides analysis and counseling on complex legal documents and policies including but not limited to corporate matters, commercial transactions, banking and finance, securitization, property and construction, real estate acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions, financial restructuring for distressed assets, arbitration, mediation and litigation, intellectual property, advise and create offshore structures for wealth management, family matters, general crime and litigation issues. As part of corporate social responsibility, since many years the firm has provided pro bono (free) legal services to distress Indians residing in the UAE at the offices of the Consulate General of India in Dubai (Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra).