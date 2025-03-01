You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

For over 77 years, the AV family legacy has been synonymous with excellence in diamonds, fine jewelry, and high-value collectibles. Carrying forward this rich tradition, Ashish Vijay has redefined the standards of the luxury industry, blending heritage, innovation, and financial acumen to position AV Group as a global leader. At the heart of Ashish Vijay's vision lies AV's Private Collection, an assemblage of the world's rarest diamonds and gemstones, each selected for its exceptional quality, historical significance, and rarity. From the Scarlet Chakra Fancy Red Diamond to the finest Colombian no-oil emeralds like the Earth Magic Necklace, the collection is a tribute to nature's artistry and the craftsmanship that transforms these stones into icons of timeless beauty.

Dubai and the UAE have played a pivotal role in this journey, providing the ideal environment for luxury and high-value investments to flourish. With its global connectivity, visionary leadership, and thriving ecosystem, the region has enabled Ashish Vijay to elevate AV Group to new heights, setting new benchmarks in the industry. Ashish Vijay possesses a rare ability to identify and select the world's finest gemstones— each piece a testament to his deep expertise, instinct, and appreciation for rarity. Beyond diamonds, AV's Private Collection is also home to rare masterpieces of jewelry and high-value artistic creations— each representing an intersection of heritage, exclusivity, and unparalleled artistry.

Ashish Vijay's passion for rarity extends beyond gemstones, curating some of the world's most intricate, hand-carved sculptures, each telling a unique story of craftsmanship and culture. From the Ruby Falcon, sculpted from a single natural ruby every piece reflects an unwavering commitment to preserving and showcasing the highest form of artistic expression. These creations go beyond material worth—they are legacies cast in stone, symbolizing power, resilience, timeless investments and beauty. Ashish Vijay's impact extends far beyond the luxury sector.

Through Gems of Hope, his initiative in partnership with Tata Memorial Hospital and AIIMS Delhi, he is revolutionizing cancer care and research, ensuring that the brilliance of fine gems is matched by the light of hope for those in need. By directing resources toward critical medical aid and research, Gems of Hope is a testament to his vision of responsible luxury—where wealth creates lasting, meaningful change. Recognizing the evolving financial landscape, Ashish Vijay is now leading the launch of the AV Investment Fund, a groundbreaking investment initiative aimed at maximizing investor earnings while expanding opportunities in high-value assets. This move cements AV Group's role as a pioneer in asset-backed wealth creation, ensuring sustainable growth in a rapidly shifting global economy.