Indian Visionaries 2025: Ashish Vijay, founder, AV Group Ashish Vijay possesses a rare ability to identify and select the world's finest gemstones— each piece a testament to his deep expertise, instinct, and appreciation for rarity.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: AV Group
Ashish Vijay, founder, AV Group

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

For over 77 years, the AV family legacy has been synonymous with excellence in diamonds, fine jewelry, and high-value collectibles. Carrying forward this rich tradition, Ashish Vijay has redefined the standards of the luxury industry, blending heritage, innovation, and financial acumen to position AV Group as a global leader. At the heart of Ashish Vijay's vision lies AV's Private Collection, an assemblage of the world's rarest diamonds and gemstones, each selected for its exceptional quality, historical significance, and rarity. From the Scarlet Chakra Fancy Red Diamond to the finest Colombian no-oil emeralds like the Earth Magic Necklace, the collection is a tribute to nature's artistry and the craftsmanship that transforms these stones into icons of timeless beauty.

Dubai and the UAE have played a pivotal role in this journey, providing the ideal environment for luxury and high-value investments to flourish. With its global connectivity, visionary leadership, and thriving ecosystem, the region has enabled Ashish Vijay to elevate AV Group to new heights, setting new benchmarks in the industry. Ashish Vijay possesses a rare ability to identify and select the world's finest gemstones— each piece a testament to his deep expertise, instinct, and appreciation for rarity. Beyond diamonds, AV's Private Collection is also home to rare masterpieces of jewelry and high-value artistic creations— each representing an intersection of heritage, exclusivity, and unparalleled artistry.

Ashish Vijay's passion for rarity extends beyond gemstones, curating some of the world's most intricate, hand-carved sculptures, each telling a unique story of craftsmanship and culture. From the Ruby Falcon, sculpted from a single natural ruby every piece reflects an unwavering commitment to preserving and showcasing the highest form of artistic expression. These creations go beyond material worth—they are legacies cast in stone, symbolizing power, resilience, timeless investments and beauty. Ashish Vijay's impact extends far beyond the luxury sector.

Through Gems of Hope, his initiative in partnership with Tata Memorial Hospital and AIIMS Delhi, he is revolutionizing cancer care and research, ensuring that the brilliance of fine gems is matched by the light of hope for those in need. By directing resources toward critical medical aid and research, Gems of Hope is a testament to his vision of responsible luxury—where wealth creates lasting, meaningful change. Recognizing the evolving financial landscape, Ashish Vijay is now leading the launch of the AV Investment Fund, a groundbreaking investment initiative aimed at maximizing investor earnings while expanding opportunities in high-value assets. This move cements AV Group's role as a pioneer in asset-backed wealth creation, ensuring sustainable growth in a rapidly shifting global economy.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

PepsiCo, SABIC, AstroLabs, And Partners Come Together To Launch The Mega Green Accelerator With Eight Startups From The MENA Region

At the end of the program later this year, one winning company will be awarded US$30,000 in funds to continue its expansion.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

Galloping Ahead: Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club

With the 28th edition of Dubai Racing Carnival kicking off in November 2024, Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of the Dubai Racing Club, explains how Dubai became a global hub for world-class horse racing.

By Tamara Pupic
Leadership

Indian Visionaries 2025: PNC Menon, Founder, Sobha Group

Under PNC Menon's leadership, "Sobha" has now established itself as a multinational real estate development and construction group.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff