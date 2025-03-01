Indian Visionaries 2025: Avi Bhojani, CEO, BPG Group Bhojani has stewarded integrated communications campaigns for several high-profile strategic Dubai initiatives such as the Dubai Shopping Festival and Dubai Summer Surprises, as well as the knowledge economy hubs of Internet City and Media City.

Image credit: BPG Group
Avi Bhojani, CEO, BPG Group

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Avi Bhojani's 40+ year career spans Marketing services, media, education, private equity, real estate direct investments and government sectors. At the helm of the BPG Group since 1991, Bhojani consolidates the Group's interests across advertising, public relations, design, activations, media asset management and digital verticals, in the Middle East and North Africa region. Bhojani has stewarded integrated communications campaigns for several high-profile strategic Dubai initiatives such as the Dubai Shopping Festival and Dubai Summer Surprises, as well as the knowledge economy hubs of Internet City and Media City.

He was responsible for orchestrating a supportive ecosystem to deliver DSF, a successful, first-of-its-kind event, which comprised civic and public sector authorities, hospitality, retail and tourism stakeholders. Notably, part of the mandate also included evolving and enhancing guest relations and customer service training capabilities across all tourist touchpoints: from airport immigration to check-in desks at hotels, to offer an enhanced visitor experience.

Bhojani has held several board positions including the Founding Boards of Endeavor UAE and International Institute of Tolerance. Widely perceived as one of the most influential expats in the GCC, Bhojani has been honored by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his contribution to the evolution of Dubai Shopping Festival. He has also been recognized by leading regional media outlets for his contributions to business and society.
