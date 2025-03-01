You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Balbinder (Bally) Singh has worked in the marketing, entertainment and tech industries for over fifteen years. He is currently the Chairman and co-founder of AIOKA - a UAE-born company specialising in high end Formula 1 corporate and hospitality experiences for clients such as LVMH, ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Markets), OKX & Emirates NBD. Singh has completed projects with and consulted for several global blue chip companies including Microsoft, The Marriott Group, Hilton Group, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, Mercedes and OKX.

AIOKA - CRAFTING CORPORATE EXPERIENCES AIOKA has been operating in the Formula 1 space for over 15 years, crafting luxurious hospitality and corporate services. Today, AIOKA operates globally, delivering activations at some of the world's most prestigious venues from Monaco to Las Vegas, Singapore to Brazil and Abu Dhabi to Australia for leading companies including LVMH, OKX (McLaren official partner) and Jiushi Group. From recently hosting activations at The Museum Of The Future to hosting private Dom Pérignon tastings on a yacht during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, AIOKA has ambitious plans for the future. The company has made a name for itself hosting the uber wealthy and crafting luxury track-side experiences which include high-end cuisine, world-class events and up-close encounters with the sport's stars. But AIOKA is now leveraging the glamour and excitement of F1 to drive its expansion into the corporate B2B space.

The shift to B2B also reflects changes in the hospitality industry, where clients are demanding more bespoke experiences in a corporate environment whilst enjoying the race weekend atmosphere. AIOKA utilises its strategic relationships across Formula 1, hospitality and entertainment to craft unique experiences that serve each clients needs. Looking ahead, AIOKA has ambitious plans to continue serving its global clients. Over the next five years, the company aims to continue its rapid expansion, both within the world of Formula 1 and beyond. Most recently supporting OKX with its Dubai launch at the Museum Of The Future. With a strong foundation of excellence, innovation, and bespoke corporate experiences, AIOKA is well-positioned to build on its existing success and redefine the future of corporate hospitality.