DR. ADNAN CHILWAN stands as a towering figure in the Islamic Banking & Finance sector, known for his transformative contributions and visionary leadership. As a pioneer in the field, he has been instrumental in evolving Islamic finance into a globally recognized phenomenon. His career, which spans nearly three decades, showcases an exceptional blend of strategic insight and innovative foresight across both the conventional and Islamic banking sectors in the region.

Stepping into the role of Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Islamic Bank, Dr. Chilwan now oversees an impressive financial empire, the world's first Sharia-compliant bank and the largest Islamic Bank in the UAE. He manages an organization with assets exceeding US$ 80 billion, a market capitalization of over USD 10 billion, and a dynamic workforce of more than 10,000 employees. Under his guidance, the bank has not only expanded its reach across continents but also solidified its position as a leading entity in the world of Islamic finance.

Beyond managing a financial powerhouse, Dr. Chilwan's impact extends to the global stage as he advocates for Islamic banking. He is celebrated globally for his pioneering efforts in reshaping the landscape of Islamic finance. He is a key spokesperson and thought leader, advocating for the integration of Islamic banking into the global finance mainstream. His unwavering dedication to this cause has transformed the industry, earning him recognition as a visionary and influential figure in the financial world. Beyond his role at Dubai Islamic Bank, Dr. Chilwan holds significant positions on the boards of various strategic investments, subsidiaries, and associates.

His influence extends to Noor Bank, Deyaar PJSC, Liquidity Management Centre, and the International Islamic Financial Market. He serves as Chairman of DIB Kenya's Board of Directors. He is also known for his consultative role to governments and educational contributions, sharing his expertise at top universities and forums around the world. While his professional life is marked by numerous achievements, Dr. Chilwan also maintains a vibrant personal life, underscored by his passion for sports, particularly cricket. He has a strong academic foundation, holding a PhD and an MBA in Marketing, and is a Certified Islamic Banker (CeIB), all of which reflect his rich academic background. These academic and professional achievements stand as a testament to Dr. Chilwan's commitment to excellence and innovation in the banking and financial industry.