His influence stretches far beyond the realms of the spice trade, serving as a testament to what can be achieved through relentless dedication and a desire to make a meaningful contribution to society.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

From his early days of helping in his father's small grocery shop in Dubai in 1984, Dr. Dhananjay Datar's entrepreneurial drive led him to transform the modest establishment into the renowned Adil Group. Dubbed as the 'Masala King' by UAE rulers in 2001, his influence stretches far beyond the realms of the spice trade, serving as a testament to what can be achieved through relentless dedication and a desire to make a meaningful contribution to society.

Datar actively participates in a range of philanthropic endeavours, demonstrating a profound dedication to social welfare projects that complement his business and family commitments. His involvement in these activities underscores his belief in giving back to the community, enhancing the lives of those less fortunate, and contributing to societal betterment. This blend of business success and social responsibility amplifies his legacy, making him much more than a successful entrepreneur, it highlights his role as a compassionate leader who understands the importance of uplifting communities.

Today, the group manages a network of 50 superstores across the Gulf countries, along with two spice factories, two flour mills featuring modern technology, and an import-export company operating in India. Datar's influence extends beyond business achievements to significant philanthropic efforts, balancing his family and business commitments effectively. Adil Trading, under Datar's leadership, achieved notable certifications in 2006, including ISO 22000, HACCP, GMP, and GHP, and introduced over 9,000 Indian products to the UAE market. The company produces more than 700 items, such as flours, spices, and instant foods under the Peacock brand. For over three decades, Adil has provided authentic, hygienic Indian food products in the GCC region. Additionally, it has established a manufacturing unit in Dubai's Al Quoz industrial area, producing a variety of Indian food products. The Indian subsidiary, Mumbai-based Masala King Exports, is a leading exporter of high-quality Indian pulses, spices, and groceries. In October 2023, Datar was awarded the Icon of Dubai award by the India Today Group, recognising his contributions to the retail industry.

The Adil Group, under his guidance, continues to offer high-quality food products, maintaining strong standards and catering to the Indian community's preferences in Dubai and beyond. The company also recently overhauled its e-commerce platform. This significant update underscores the company's recognition of the growing importance of online sales channels. By enhancing the user experience and streamlining the purchasing process, the company aims to not only expand its digital footprint but also to meet the increasing consumer demand for convenient and efficient online shopping options.