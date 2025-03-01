Indian Visionaries 2025: Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President, Thumbay Group Under his dynamic leadership, the group went on to achieve tremendous growth, and in the process, provided a means of livelihood to hundreds of families over the last decade.

Image credit: Thumbay Group
This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

A man of vision and dynamism, with the determination to succeed, Dr. Thumbay Moideen is recognized in India and beyond for the various achievements to his credit. Born on 23rd March, 1957 in Mangalore (India), Dr. Thumbay Moideen was raised in a traditional family with a business background. Today, his name is synonymous with professionalism and positive approach. Taking to business at the tender age of 21 years, he demonstrated his business acumen from the very start.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen handled the mantle of the large business house established by his father Dr. Ahamed Hajee Mohiudeen. His father Dr. Ahamed Hajee Mohiudeen and grandfather Mr. Yenepoya Moideen Kunhi's inspiration enabled him to grow and expand the business, taking it to new heights within a few years. During 1997, Dr. Thumbay Moideen established the THUMBAY Group in UAE. Under his dynamic leadership, the group went on to achieve tremendous growth, and in the process, provided a means of livelihood to hundreds of families over the last decade.

The Thumbay Group has over the years evolved as a diversified business group with operations across 20 sectors including Education, Healthcare, Medical Research, Diagnostics, Retail Pharmacy, Health Communications, Retail Optical, Wellness, Hospitality, Real Estate, Publishing, Technology, Media, Events, Medical Tourism, Trading and Marketing & Distribution.
