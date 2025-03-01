Parruck's celebrity status has also enabled him to form high-impact partnerships, such as his collaboration with Safa Siddiqui of Dubai Bling.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Dyuti Parruck, Co-founder and CEO of Decisive Zone, has earned the moniker "Mr. Golden Visa" for his unparalleled expertise in business expansion and facilitating UAE Golden Visas. Recognized by leading media outlets such as Arabian Business, India Today, and CEO Middle East, Parruck's influence has solidified his reputation as a prominent figure in regional development.

His inclusion in the UAE's Top 50 Power List further highlights his contributions to the country's economic growth and talent attraction. Through Decisive Zone, Parruck has played a pivotal role in helping top-tier professionals and companies leverage the UAE's Golden Visa program. By simplifying the complexities of local regulations, he has positioned himself as a trusted advisor and champion of the UAE's Dubai 2040 Vision, aimed at attracting global talent and fostering sustainable development. Beyond visa facilitation, Parruck provides strategic guidance to influential entrepreneurs, empowering them to build profitable networks and make informed decisions in Dubai's competitive market.

Decisive Zone acts as a bridge between Dubai and the international business community, offering a wide array of tailored services, including business setup, visa processing, PRO Services, finance and banking, VIP business setup, citizenship, marketing, and concierge services. Parruck's celebrity status has also enabled him to form high-impact partnerships, such as his collaboration with Safa Siddiqui of Dubai Bling. Together, they drive the success of Decisive Living, a luxury real estate venture catering to the growing demand for Dubai's high-end lifestyle, particularly in the American market. The partnership simplifies relocation and investment in Dubai, offering a seamless, end-to-end experience for clients. Through innovative strategies and a forward-thinking approach, Parruck has positioned Decisive Zone as a vital player in Dubai's economy. From supporting startups to collaborating with key stakeholders and expanding the firm's global footprint, Parruck continues to ensure Dubai remains a premier destination for business and luxury living.