Indian Visionaries 2025: Faizal E. Kottikollon, founder and chairman, KEF Holdings His entrepreneurial journey gained momentum when he established Al Ahamadi General Trading in Ajman in 1995.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: KEF Holdings
Faizal E. Kottikollon, founder and chairman, KEF Holdings

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Faizal E. Kottikollon is the distinguished founder and chairman of KEF Holdings, a multinational conglomerate renowned for its innovation and impact across various sectors. With a solid educational background in engineering and management, Faizal embarked on a dynamic career that began in the United States and led to transformative ventures in India and the UAE. His entrepreneurial journey gained momentum when he established Al Ahamadi General Trading in Ajman in 1995.

Within two years, Faizal founded Emirates Techno Casting FZE (ETC) in Sharjah, which became a global leader in foundry manufacturing, particularly for the oil and gas industry. The strategic sale of ETC to Tyco International in 2012 marked a pivotal milestone, enabling Faizal to reshape KEF Holdings into a conglomerate focusing on infrastructure, investments, healthcare, and wellness.

Faizal's vision extends beyond business, as evidenced by the Faizal and Shabana Foundation, founded with his wife, Shabana, in 2007. This philanthropic endeavour is committed to enhancing education, healthcare, and humanitarian assistance, positively impacting lives worldwide. Faizal's life is characterized by a passion for sports, a commitment to family, and a legacy of leadership, innovation, and social responsibility.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Business Ideas

Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"

It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.

By Anne-Laure Le Cunff
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

PepsiCo, SABIC, AstroLabs, And Partners Come Together To Launch The Mega Green Accelerator With Eight Startups From The MENA Region

At the end of the program later this year, one winning company will be awarded US$30,000 in funds to continue its expansion.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

Indian Visionaries 2025: PNC Menon, Founder, Sobha Group

Under PNC Menon's leadership, "Sobha" has now established itself as a multinational real estate development and construction group.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff