This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Faizal E. Kottikollon is the distinguished founder and chairman of KEF Holdings, a multinational conglomerate renowned for its innovation and impact across various sectors. With a solid educational background in engineering and management, Faizal embarked on a dynamic career that began in the United States and led to transformative ventures in India and the UAE. His entrepreneurial journey gained momentum when he established Al Ahamadi General Trading in Ajman in 1995.

Within two years, Faizal founded Emirates Techno Casting FZE (ETC) in Sharjah, which became a global leader in foundry manufacturing, particularly for the oil and gas industry. The strategic sale of ETC to Tyco International in 2012 marked a pivotal milestone, enabling Faizal to reshape KEF Holdings into a conglomerate focusing on infrastructure, investments, healthcare, and wellness.

Faizal's vision extends beyond business, as evidenced by the Faizal and Shabana Foundation, founded with his wife, Shabana, in 2007. This philanthropic endeavour is committed to enhancing education, healthcare, and humanitarian assistance, positively impacting lives worldwide. Faizal's life is characterized by a passion for sports, a commitment to family, and a legacy of leadership, innovation, and social responsibility.