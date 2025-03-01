Indian Visionaries 2025: Gaurav Sinha, CEO, Insignia Worldwide He has provided his services to some of the world's most revered hospitality brands, real estate developers, tourism boards and sovereign funds.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Insignia Worldwide
Gaurav Sinha, CEO, Insignia Worldwide

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Gaurav Sinha is the CEO of Insignia Worldwide, a destination design, development & experience company. He has been working in the industry for over three decades and is renowned for his strategic and creative acumen to make places and experiences distinct, meaningful and commercially viable.

Previously, he was the Area Director (Middle East & Asia Pacific) for Hilton Worldwide, overseeing the Waldorf Astoria, Conrad & Hilton brands. He has provided his services to some of the world's most revered hospitality brands, real estate developers, tourism boards and sovereign funds. Sinha is also the author of Compassion Inc., a book about the power of empathy in life and business, published by Penguin Randomhouse UK, and critically acclaimed by Forbes and the Financial Times. He is an active philanthropist and established Harmony House, a day-shelter for over 1,200 destitute children in India.
