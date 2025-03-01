Forbes listed him as one of the top Indian leaders in UAE and he has been featured as 100 Most Influential Global Indians.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, NIKAI Group of Companies, is an ex-diplomat serving the Indian government. Today, a leading businessman who is affectionately known in business circles as a gentleman and a Statesman. He is also the winner of the prestigious Bharat Shiromani Award; owner of a superbrand; and above all a philanthropist who takes deep pride in serving the community.

Shahdadpuri has been honored with many accolades and titles for serving the business community. He received the 'CEO International Achievement Award for 2012' at power brands hall of fame and was hailed for his contribution to the Global Electronic Sector during the Middle East Business Leaders' Summit in 2013. Forbes listed him as one of the top Indian leaders in UAE and he has been featured as 100 Most Influential Global Indians.

He started with trading in commodities in 1988 and chose Dubai to be the headquarters of his business activity and this laid the foundation of the NIKAI Group of Companies – a diversified business group which has forayed into Electronics, Home Appliances, IT, FMCG and Retail Food Chain.