Indian Visionaries 2025: PNC Menon, Founder, Sobha Group Under PNC Menon's leadership, "Sobha" has now established itself as a multinational real estate development and construction group.

PNC Menon, Founder, Sobha Group

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

PNC Menon is the Founder of Sobha Group, a multinational real estate and construction group with diversified global interests. He has played a key role in the real estate sector for over four decades. In Oman, he founded a turnkey interior decoration firm catering to the Middle East markets. Within a decade, his firm was a market leader and had handled prestigious and high-profile projects for the Rulers of Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Brunei. In 1994, PNC Menon founded Sobha Limited (India) to address the gap in superior-quality development and construction in India and, since its inception, this business has steadily grown from strength to strength (including its initial public offering in 2006 which was over-subscribed by around 126 times) and is now operating in 24 cities and 13 states across India.

As the India business continued to grow, PNC Menon began exploring international opportunities to fuel further growth and, as a result, he founded PNC Investments in 2011 to bring the "Sobha" brand to the UAE. After entering the Dubai market, Menon launched Sobha Hartland and District One. Sobha Hartland is a $4 billion luxury mixed-use development spread over 8 million square feet. District One, an $8 billion joint venture with Meydan Group, includes 1,500 ultra-luxury villas. Under PNC Menon's leadership, "Sobha" has now established itself as a multinational real estate development and construction group.

PNC Menon also actively participates in philanthropic initiatives across the UAE, India, and Oman, and is on the board of several prominent charitable organizations. PNC Menon has willed 50 percent of his wealth to charity. He and Sobha Menon are also a part of the "Giving Pledge" run by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Warren Buffet.
