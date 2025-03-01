You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

For over 30 years, Jagtiani has steered the corporate strategy of Landmark Group, significantly contributing to its emergence as a leading omnichannel retailer of locally recognized brands in the MENA region. Her role in the establishment of the high- street fashion brand Splash in 1993 was pivotal, marking a significant milestone in the group's history. Her leadership has also facilitated Landmark Group's successful foray into the e-commerce sector over a decade ago. In her current role, Jagtiani is focused on furthering the group's vision, refining its strategic direction, and identifying new business opportunities. She works in close collaboration with the leadership teams, offering her strategic insights to inform decisions that shape the group's future trajectory. Her dedication and strategic acumen have been foundational to Landmark Group's achievements, embodying the group's commitment to innovation and growth.

Landmark Group has expanded into a multifaceted retail and hospitality conglomerate, boasting over 2,200 retail stores, alongside leisure and hospitality establishments across the GCC, Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Currently, the group stands as one of the GCC's largest omnichannel retailers and the premier retailer of home and fashion products in India. Among its portfolio are retail brands such as Max, Splash, Babyshop, Centrepoint, Shoemart, Homecentre, Emax, Fitness First, and Funcity, among many others. Landmark Group has transformed the retail landscape in Dubai, beginning its remarkable ascent with the inception of a single store specializing in baby products in Bahrain in 1973, founded by Micky Jagtiani. This modest beginning has burgeoned into a vast network encompassing over 2,200 retail outlets across more than 20 countries. Under Jagtiani's visionary leadership, the group expanded its horizons into e-commerce and established the largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub in the MENA region.