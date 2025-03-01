Indian Visionaries 2025: Renuka Jagtiani, chairwoman, Jagtiani Group Under Jagtiani's visionary leadership, the group expanded its horizons into e-commerce and established the largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub in the MENA region.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Jagtiani Group
Renuka Jagtiani, chairwoman, Jagtiani Group

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

For over 30 years, Jagtiani has steered the corporate strategy of Landmark Group, significantly contributing to its emergence as a leading omnichannel retailer of locally recognized brands in the MENA region. Her role in the establishment of the high- street fashion brand Splash in 1993 was pivotal, marking a significant milestone in the group's history. Her leadership has also facilitated Landmark Group's successful foray into the e-commerce sector over a decade ago. In her current role, Jagtiani is focused on furthering the group's vision, refining its strategic direction, and identifying new business opportunities. She works in close collaboration with the leadership teams, offering her strategic insights to inform decisions that shape the group's future trajectory. Her dedication and strategic acumen have been foundational to Landmark Group's achievements, embodying the group's commitment to innovation and growth.

Landmark Group has expanded into a multifaceted retail and hospitality conglomerate, boasting over 2,200 retail stores, alongside leisure and hospitality establishments across the GCC, Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Currently, the group stands as one of the GCC's largest omnichannel retailers and the premier retailer of home and fashion products in India. Among its portfolio are retail brands such as Max, Splash, Babyshop, Centrepoint, Shoemart, Homecentre, Emax, Fitness First, and Funcity, among many others. Landmark Group has transformed the retail landscape in Dubai, beginning its remarkable ascent with the inception of a single store specializing in baby products in Bahrain in 1973, founded by Micky Jagtiani. This modest beginning has burgeoned into a vast network encompassing over 2,200 retail outlets across more than 20 countries. Under Jagtiani's visionary leadership, the group expanded its horizons into e-commerce and established the largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub in the MENA region.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

Indian Visionaries 2025: Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director, Lulu Group International

Today, Lulu Group operates over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets across countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, India, Egypt, and beyond.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

Galloping Ahead: Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club

With the 28th edition of Dubai Racing Carnival kicking off in November 2024, Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of the Dubai Racing Club, explains how Dubai became a global hub for world-class horse racing.

By Tamara Pupic
Leadership

'Hustle Like You're Broke': Michael Strahan Shares the Mindset That Drives His Success

Michael Strahan and his SMAC Entertainment co-founder Constance Schwartz-Morini discuss the game plan for their latest launch, Michael Strahan Design Lab.

By Dan Bova