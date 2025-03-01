Indian Visionaries 2025: Sunil John. Senior Advisor (MENA), Stagwell With nearly 30 years of experience at the forefront of the region's PR industry, John is best known as the founder of ASDA'A, which he established in 2000.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Sunil John, a pioneer of the Middle East's public relations industry, serves as the Senior Advisor for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at Stagwell, the challenger network redefining marketing through its suite of digital-first and transformation-focused services. In his role, John leads Stagwell's MENA operations with a focus on driving regional growth, executing strategic acquisitions, and fostering collaboration among local agencies and partners. With nearly 30 years of experience at the forefront of the region's PR industry, John is best known as the founder of ASDA'A, which he established in 2000.

Under his leadership, ASDA'A grew into the benchmark public relations consultancy in the Arab world. In 2008, WPP Group acquired a majority stake in ASDA'A, with John retaining a significant share. In May 2023, WPP / Indian Visionaries completed its acquisition of his remaining stake, and John left the firm in December 2023. Since taking on his advisory role at Stagwell, John has demonstrated his characteristic energy and strategic insight. Additionally, he introduced Forsman & Bodenfors, a globally renowned creative advertising agency, into the MENA markets, securing key clients in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Under his guidance, Assembly Global, Stagwell's omni-channel media agency, has achieved exceptional growth, with revenues increasing by nearly 50% in both 2023 and 2024.

John's contributions to the PR industry have been widely acknowledged including, Outstanding Individual Achievement SABRE Award (EMEA) from Provoke (2014), Best PR Professional in the Middle East, PRWeek Global Awards (2020, 2023), MEPRA Fellowship Award (2018) and Chairman's Award, Middle East PR Awards (2016). John has also been instrumental in driving thought leadership through the Arab Youth Survey, an initiative he launched in 2008. Today, this research remains one of the most widely cited sources of public opinion on the region, shaping discussions among policymakers and media globally. John's unparalleled expertise and forward-thinking approach continue to influence the marketing and communications landscape in the MENA region. His new role at Stagwell reaffirms his commitment to innovation and excellence in shaping the future of the industry.
