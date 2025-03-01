You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Sunny Varkey has spearheaded the establishment of a worldwide educational group. Under his leadership, GEMS Education Group has expanded to own and manage over 60 schools in the MENA region alone. Currently, the group holds the distinction of being the largest non- governmental operator of private K-12 schools globally, catering to approximately 140,000 students from over 150 countries with 400,000 successful alumni placed throughout the world. Born in Kerala, India, Varkey's family shifted base to Dubai in 1959 and after going abroad to attend a boarding school, he returned to Dubai in 1970. By then, his parents had already inaugurated the Our Own English High School in Dubai. Varkey took over the helm in 1980 and throughout his career trajectory, has witnessed advancement within the realms of education in the region. Notably, he established the Varkey Foundation, a key force behind the prestigious $1 million Global Teacher Prize, an accolade widely acknowledged within the education sector.

The GEMS Education Group boasts a diverse and international presence, with operations spanning several countries across the globe, including but not limited to Singapore, Kenya, Uganda, Egypt, Libya, Jordan, the US, and Switzerland. This extensive network underscores the group's commitment to delivering high-quality education across different cultural and geographic landscapes. In parallel to his significant contributions in the corporate realm, he is also the visionary behind the Varkey Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to improving the standards of education for underprivileged children around the world. This initiative reflects his deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of education and his commitment to social responsibility. Further solidifying his dedication to philanthropy, Varkey has been honored with the designation of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, a role that recognizes his persistent efforts and contributions towards educational and charitable causes globally. His philanthropic journey is further highlighted by his commitment to The Giving Pledge, an initiative that sees him dedicating a considerable portion of his personal wealth to philanthropic activities. This pledge not only exemplifies his altruistic spirit but also sets a precedent for impactful charitable engagement, aiming to address some of the most pressing challenges faced by communities worldwide.

For over six decades, GEMS Education has consistently prioritized 'Family First' as a fundamental value in its educational approach. As the largest private education provider in the UAE, in February 2024, GEMS Education unveiled its intention to integrate this foundational principle into a new initiative aimed at fostering global change, aligning with the UAE leadership's vision for social transformation. This ethos is in harmony with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which underscores 'Family: The Foundation of Our Nation' as a key theme, reflecting the key role of family in the fabric of society.

In 2024, GEMS Education plans to initiate Family First activities, which will encompass a comprehensive survey on family values, including a series of monthly discussions in the style of TED Talks focusing on various facets of family support. These discussions will be conducted by known global experts and advocates. All 44 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar are committed to embedding the significance of family values and the importance of family within their educational curriculum, starting from the kindergarten level and continuing throughout the students' educational journey.