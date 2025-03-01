Indian Visionaries 2025: Suresh Vaidhyanathan, CEO Special Projects, Ghassan Aboud Group He manages a diverse portfolio of businesses at the Ghassan Aboud Group, including strategic public private partnerships with AD Ports Group, digital platforms, and the food sector value chain.

Suresh Vaidhyanathan, CEO Special Projects, Ghassan Aboud Group

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Suresh Vaidhyanathan is one of the region's accomplished C-suite leaders with an experience of 25+ years with multi-business organizations. He manages a diverse portfolio of businesses at the Ghassan Aboud Group, including strategic public private partnerships with AD Ports Group, digital platforms, and the food sector value chain. Vaidhyanathan has an excellent professional standing in the region. He is an alumnus of the Leading Digital Business Transformation program at IMD Business School and is certified in Blockchain Technologies and Artificial Intelligence at MIT Sloan School of Management.

He completed the M&A program at University of Chicago Booth School of Business and in addition to programs in governance and investing at Harvard, INSEAD and Wharton. He is also an alumnus of the Oxford Leading Sustainable Corporations Program. On the governance front, Vaidhyanathan is a Certified Board Director with IOD Hawkamah, UAE, Member of GCC Board Directors Institute, Fellow Member of IOD, India and was recognized as a 2012 Board Leadership Fellow NACD, USA. He is also a charter member of the Harvard Business Club of the GCC.
