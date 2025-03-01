Indian Visionaries 2025: Tony Jashanmal, President, Jashanmal Group Under Tony Jashanmal's modern and visionary leadership, the company has evolved into a market-leading conglomerate, operating in the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and beyond.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Tony Jashanmal is a prominent businessman and the President of the Jashanmal Group, one of the UAE's oldest and most respected retail and distribution companies. With a heritage spanning over a century, the Jashanmal Group has become synonymous with excellence in retailing, offering a diverse portfolio of premium brands across home goods, electronics, fashion, and lifestyle sectors.

Founded by his grandfather in 1919, the Jashanmal Group began as a small business in Basra, Iraq, before expanding to Kuwait and later the UAE. Under Tony Jashanmal's modern and visionary leadership, the company has evolved into a market-leading conglomerate, operating in the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and beyond. His efforts have played a key role in the group's diversification and its expansion into retail, distribution, and franchising. Jashanmal has been instrumental in bringing globally renowned brands to the Middle East, including Marks & Spencer, H&M, Tiffany & Co., and Lego, among others.

His innovative approach has kept the company at the forefront of the region's retail industry, ensuring it remains competitive in a rapidly changing market. Recognizing the growing importance of technology, he has driven the adoption of e-commerce platforms and digital marketing strategies, blending traditional retailing with modern consumer trends. In addition to his business achievements, Jashanmal is deeply committed to philanthropy and community development. The Jashanmal family has been actively involved in charitable initiatives, focusing on education, healthcare, and social welfare, reflecting the group's dedication to giving back to the communities it serves. Jashanmal's leadership, commitment to innovation, and dedication to preserving the family legacy have solidified his reputation as a key figure in the region's retail and business landscape.
