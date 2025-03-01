You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Vineet Budki is a dominant force in the Web3 landscape, not only as a serial entrepreneur and the architect of successful Middle Eastern funds like Cypher Capital, but as a global thought leader. He is the CEO of Sigma Capital, a US$100 million crypto-native fund headquartered in the Middle East. Sigma Capital is poised to invest in over 100 blockchain startups within the next three years, cementing its commitment to fostering the growth of the decentralized ecosystem.

Budki's strategic investment acumen has already fueled the growth of game-changing Web3 startups, including Mysten Labs (Sui), Gunzilla, Peaq Network, Berachain, Revolving Studios, My Pet Hooligan, and a diverse portfolio of over 300 investments. Budki's influence extends far beyond financial backing. He is a sought-after global speaker, sharing his expertise at prestigious events such as the World Economic Forum, Binance Blockchain Week, Token2049, and numerous other international conferences. He's a powerful voice shaping the discourse on the future of blockchain and decentralized technologies. His insights have garnered significant attention from leading global media outlets.

Budki has been extensively featured in platforms like The Times, The Sun, CoinDesk, Cointelegraph, Entrepreneur Middle East, and Decrypt, where he provides invaluable perspectives on market trends, adoption rates, and the overall growth trajectory of the blockchain space. He is a strong opinion leader across the internet, actively engaging on social media and furthering the global conversation. Budki's core belief centers on investing in transformative technologies that redefine global interaction. As he emphasizes, "Web3 investments are not about finding Magic coins but investing in startups that are changing the way the world will transact and interact with each other in the future." With his conviction that "Web3 is the future and it's great to arrive here early!", Vineet Budki continues to be a driving force, propelling the evolution of the decentralized web on a global scale.