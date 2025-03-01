You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi is a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and critically acclaimed actor. He is transforming the UAE's real estate landscape with a fresh approach to luxury living and investments. Under his leadership, BNW Developments has evolved into an ultra-luxury real estate firm with approximately AED 19.4 billion in assets under development within five years. He also actively leads investments in a diverse portfolio of businesses, including edtech, fintech, agritech, media and entertainment, real estate, and sustainable luxury. His vision prioritizes both profitability and purpose.

As a committed advocate for ethical business practices, Dr. Oberoi focuses on creating social impact through his investments. He ensures that profitability is intertwined with sustainability and positive community outcomes. Whether investing in innovative startups, transformative technologies, or socially responsible ventures, he prioritizes businesses that empower marginalized communities, promote environmental sustainability, and uphold the highest ethical standards.

Deeply believing that business can be a powerful force for good, Dr. Oberoi continues to shape a future where profit and social responsibility thrive together. His leadership in both business and philanthropy reflects his dedication to making a lasting, positive impact on society, demonstrating that success can be achieved without compromising integrity. Dr. Oberoi is the only Indian actor to be recognized on the Forbes 40 Under 40 Heroes of Philanthropy list. He also actively spearheads numerous charitable initiatives that pursue scalable impact. Dr. Oberoi's impact extends far beyond Bollywood, achieving global recognition as a visionary entrepreneur and a dedicated philanthropist.

His numerous accolades, including being named one of Asia's Greatest Real Estate Leaders by Asia One, the UAE Ultimate Realty Awards 2024, and Elite's Most Influential Indians Award, are a testament to his exceptional business acumen. Furthermore, his unwavering commitment to social causes, exemplified by the prestigious Mother Teresa International Award, Good Fellows Award, SWFI 2023, Prajyot Award 2024, and the Dada Vasu Shroff Award for Philanthropy 2024, solidifies his legacy as a true global citizen.