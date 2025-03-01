Indian Visionaries 2025: Yogesh Mehta, founder, Petrochem Middle East His leadership extends beyond the boardroom, inspiring industry peers and the next generation of entrepreneurs with his dedication to excellence and integrity.

Yogesh Mehta, founder, Petrochem Middle East

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Yogesh Mehta is a distinguished business leader and the visionary founder and CEO of Petrochem Middle East, a leading distributor of petrochemical products and industrial chemicals across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With over 30 years of expertise in the petrochemical industry, Mehta has been instrumental in transforming Petrochem Middle East into one of the region's most successful and diversified supply chain enterprises.

Established in 1995, Petrochem Middle East specializes in the distribution, supply, and storage of a wide range of petrochemical products, including solvents, chemicals, and lubricants. Under Mehta's leadership, the company has expanded its reach to over 50 countries, serving regional and international markets with a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation. Petrochem caters to a broad spectrum of industries, including automotive, construction, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, establishing itself as a trusted partner in the global supply chain.

Mehta's entrepreneurial acumen and deep industry knowledge have enabled Petrochem to thrive in a highly competitive and regulated market. His forward-thinking approach emphasizes the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and sustainable business practices, positioning Petrochem as a leader in the chemical distribution sector. The company's state-of-the-art facilities and robust logistics network underscore its reputation for efficiency and reliability. Beyond his business achievements, Yogesh Mehta is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainability. He actively promotes ethical business practices, environmental stewardship, and community development through various philanthropic initiatives.

His leadership extends beyond the boardroom, inspiring industry peers and the next generation of entrepreneurs with his dedication to excellence and integrity. Mehta's contributions to the petrochemical industry and his unwavering commitment to sustainability have earned him recognition as a pioneer in his field, making Petrochem Middle East a benchmark for success in the global market.
