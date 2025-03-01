Indian Visionaries 2025: Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director, Lulu Group International Today, Lulu Group operates over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets across countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, India, Egypt, and beyond.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Image credit: Lulu Group International
Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director, Lulu Group International

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's special edition: 33 Indian Visionaries.

Yusuff Ali Ma is the Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, one of the largest and most successful retail conglomerates in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Renowned for his visionary leadership, Yusuff Ali has transformed Lulu Group from a small grocery store in Abu Dhabi into a global retail powerhouse, with interests spanning retail, wholesale, hospitality, and real estate.

Today, Lulu Group operates over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets across countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, India, Egypt, and beyond. Born in Kerala, India, Yusuff Ali moved to the UAE in 1973 and began his career in retail by joining a small grocery business that later evolved into Lulu Group. His entrepreneurial acumen and keen understanding of consumer behavior and market trends have been pivotal to the group's rapid expansion.

Under his leadership, Lulu Group has become synonymous with quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, earning the the trust of millions of customers worldwide. A key factor behind Lulu's success is Yusuff Ali's focus on innovation and diversification.

Beyond its retail operations, the group has expanded into sectors such as hospitality and real estate, developing luxury hotels and large-scale residential and commercial projects. The group's adaptability and commitment to excellence have garnered numerous awards and accolades, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the global retail industry. In addition to his business achievements, Yusuff Ali is a committed philanthropist, contributing significantly to causes in education, healthcare, and social welfare.

His philanthropic efforts have made a positive impact in both his home state of Kerala and across the countries where Lulu operates. Yusuff Ali's journey from a modest background to leading one of the world's largest retail conglomerates serve as an inspiration to entrepreneurs worldwide, exemplifying the power of vision, determination, and a commitment to giving back to society
