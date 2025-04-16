IPS 2025: In Conversation with Gocha Kamkia, CEO, Ambassadori Island Batumi "Dubai inspired us—it was the first to introduce investment concepts where investors are protected, while also following the latest in development."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On the sidelines of the 21st edition of International Property Show (IPS) 2025, an annual property sales event that took place from April 14-16 this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, we caught up with Gocha Kamkia, CEO of Ambassadori Island Batumi, an ongoing large-scale project in Georgia.

"Dubai inspired us—it was the first to introduce investment concepts where investors are protected, while also following the latest in development," he told Entrepreneur Middle East.

Watch the full video where Kamkia shares insights into Georgia's evolving real estate landscape, highlighting 15 years of economic reform, investor-friendly policies—where starting a business takes just one day!

To check out all our footage and interviews from IPS 2025, click HERE.
