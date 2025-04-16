You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On the sidelines of the 21st edition of International Property Show (IPS) 2025, an annual property sales event that took place from April 14-16 this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, we caught up with Haitham Al Lawati, VP of Sales and Business Development at Wujha, an Oman-based real estate company.

"We at Wujha are now targeting the international market, and IPS is exactly where our clients are," he told Entrepreneur Middle East.

Watch the full video to find out more as Al Lawati shares Wujha's vision for going global, with standout developments like Central 7—Oman's first five-star business office—and Uptown Muscat, designed to set a new standard in regional real estate.

