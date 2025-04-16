IPS 2025: In Conversation with Marco Piva, Founder, Studio Marco Piva Piva shares his design philosophy, emphasizing the need for architecture to adapt to various factors.

On the sidelines of the 21st edition of International Property Show (IPS) 2025, an annual property sales event that took place from April 14-16 this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, we caught up with Marco Piva, Founder of Studio Marco Piva, an Italy-based architectural and design firm.

"Everywhere you have to understand why you are building, what you are building, and the relationship of your design with the locality," he told Entrepreneur Middle East.

In this interview, Piva shares his design philosophy, emphasizing the need for architecture to adapt to various factors—whether bold or minimal—ensuring that every project is deeply connected to its unique context.

To check out all our footage and interviews from IPS 2025, click HERE.
