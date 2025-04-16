IPS 2025: In Conversation with Rizwan Sajan, Chairman and Founder, Danube Group "The UAE's real estate prices are still much more affordable compared to international markets like the US, London, Canada, Singapore—even my own city, Mumbai."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On the sidelines of the 21st edition of International Property Show (IPS) 2025, an annual property sales event that took place from April 14-16 this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, we caught up with Rizwan Sajan, Chairman and Founder of Danube Group, a UAE-based diversified business group operating across various sectors including building materials, home décor, and real estate development.

"The UAE's real estate prices are still much more affordable compared to international markets like the US, London, Canada, Singapore—even my own city, Mumbai," he told Entrepreneur Middle East.

In this exclusive interview, Sajan highlights Danube Group's strong focus on sustainability, the remarkable 30% growth achieved since 2024, and the overall rise of the UAE real estate market in recent years. He also emphasizes Dubai's affordability and urges investors to act now while the opportunity is strong. Watch the full video to find out more!

To check out all our footage and interviews from IPS 2025, click HERE.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

