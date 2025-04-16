Ali shares the vision behind The Heart of Europe, one of Dubai's most distinctive real estate developments.

On the sidelines of the 21st edition of International Property Show (IPS) 2025, an annual property sales event that took place from April 14-16 this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, we caught up with Sarah Ali, COO of The Heart of Europe, a Dubai-based island destination that represents a fusion of European designs, heritage, and hospitality.

"The Heart of Europe and sustainability go hand in hand—it's our core value and our core principle," she told Entrepreneur Middle East

In this full-length interview, Ali shares the vision behind The Heart of Europe, one of Dubai's most distinctive real estate developments. Built across six islands, the project is designed as a self-sustaining community that aims to leave a lasting legacy on the Dubai landscape—where innovation, lifestyle, and sustainability are deeply intertwined.