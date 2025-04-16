IPS 2025: In Conversation with Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and CEO, Amirah Developments "The whole world has seen that the UAE is different—and it has kept itself at the top."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On the sidelines of the 21st edition of International Property Show (IPS) 2025, an annual property sales event that took place from April 14-16 this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, we caught up with Yousuf Jafrani, founder and CEO of Amirah Developments, a UAE-based real estate company focused on bespoke real estate development, acquisitions, and strategic investments.

"The whole world has seen that the UAE is different—and it has kept itself at the top," he told Entrepreneur Middle East.

Watch the full video as Jafrani discusses the UAE's leadership in real estate, the company's participation in IPS, and a shared vision for sustainable development.

To check out all our footage and interviews from IPS 2025, click HERE.
