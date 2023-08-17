Lessons On Leadership: Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director, BMW Group Middle East "The biggest lesson I've learnt is, easily, the importance of staying calm as a leader."

By Aby Sam Thomas

BMW Group Middle East
Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director, BMW Group Middle East

This article is a part of the 2023 edition of Entrepreneur Middle East's annual Follow The Leader series, in which enterprise head honchos from the region talk strategy, industry-specific tactics, and professional challenges as they lead their respective businesses to success.

An automotive professional with an extensive international background, Dr. Hamid Haqparwar was appointed as the Managing Director for the Middle East at the BMW Group, one of the world's leading premium manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles, in 2018. His current position follows a career trajectory that Dr. Haqparwar, interestingly enough, kicked off at the headquarters of the BMW Group in Germany, and was then embellished with the several senior management roles he enacted at the same company afterward.

His experiences at the BMW Group are thus what underline his thoughts on leadership in the business realm, which, if taken to heart by each of us, will surely be well worth it in our own endeavors. "Leadership includes rolling up your sleeves, and being actively involved in the day-to-day tasks with your team members," Dr. Haqparwar says. "By doing so, you earn their respect, and build a strong foundation of trust. It also means practicing the values you preach, and that you want to instill in your team. Whether it is integrity, accountability, or a strong work ethic, you need to showcase these through your actions. Finally, make it clear that you are not above anyone else in the team. If you want your team to show up on time, it is crucial for you to do so as well. If you want them to respect your deadlines, it is essential to respect theirs first. This creates a culture of accountability, mutual respect, fairness, and high performance within the team."

Of course, the best leaders are those who walk the talk- and that's something Dr. Haqparwar personally strives for every day in his role. "Leaders must lead from the front to get the best out of their teams," Dr. Haqparwar points out. "This is an approach I've always relied on in my own leadership journey."

Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director, BMW Group Middle East. Image courtesy BMW Middle East.

The Executive Summary: Dr. Hamid Haqparwar reflects on what he considers to be one of the most important things he has learnt about leadership

"The biggest lesson I've learnt is, easily, the importance of staying calm as a leader. In the numerous challenges and uncertainties of your career, your composure and calmness will become paramount. As a leader, it is your responsibility to guide your team through difficult situations- your ability to stay calm and composed demonstrates resilience and resourcefulness, inspiring your team to approach challenges with a level-headed mindset.

Essentially, your team seek stability and confidence from you, whether they know it or not. In times of crisis, it is crucial to remember that every problem has a solution. Your role involves helping your team focus on finding those solutions. By staying calm, you avoid transferring the uncertainty and panic to your team members. Being a steady and stable presence helps them think clearly and work towards resolving the issue.

Keeping calm also allows you to maintain a strategic perspective. It prevents knee-jerk reactions and hasty decision-making, which can further complicate the issue. By embodying composure, top executives set the tone for resilience, problemsolving and success in the face of adversity."

