Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the world of business, there are perhaps few situations as daunting as taking on the helm of a 30-year-old company that generates nearly US$2 billion in annual revenue and exports to over 40 countries. Yet that is exactly what Rohan Mehta did, in June 2025, when he became Managing Director of Petrochem Middle East– a petrochemical products' distribution and trading company that his father, Yogesh "Yogi" Mehta, launched in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone in 1995. "The biggest lesson I've learnt from my father is patience," Mehta says. "I've always been energised by new ideas and opportunities, which can make me quite driven and eager to act, but he taught me that patience ultimately wins the race. It's about taking the time to make considered decisions rather than rushing, which has been invaluable in building a sustainable business. Another key lesson from him is the importance of trusting and investing in people. He believed that when you hand someone the baton, you must also trust them to run with it. That trust fosters ownership and accountability, which you cannot create alone. This philosophy has shaped how I lead today; our company supports thousands of families, and putting the company first while believing in and empowering our people ensures they, in turn, take the company forward."

Petrochem was founded by Rohan's father, Yogesh "Yogi" Mehta, in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone in 1995. Image courtesy Petrochem

It is that trust that Mehta hopes to respect as he now leads a company which has roughly 250 employees and serves global markets from its regional hubs in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and India. "Petrochem currently generates just under $2 billion in revenue across three core verticals: Distribution, Trading, as well as Logistics and Infrastructure, with distribution being the largest (70%) contributor to the business," shares Mehta. "Beyond the regional hubs, Petrochem also maintains commercial offices around the world, including in the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Colombia, enabling it to manage operations and reach clients on a truly international scale. Visibility is key to both sides of the spectrum, our suppliers and customers, which is what truly underpins our global reach and sets us apart."

But in cementing such a wide reaching presence today, Mehta credits the UAE for having been the perfect launchpad 30 years ago. "Petrochem's story is inseparable from the UAE's own growth trajectory," Mehta says. "Our success is fully correlated with the country's vision and leadership. We've grown alongside the emirate [of Dubai], the nation, and the wider region, and we give full credit to the UAE for creating an environment where homegrown family businesses like ours can thrive. When we began, the UAE was primarily an import hub; today, with its world-class infrastructure and strategic vision, it has evolved into a major export hub, and Petrochem has mirrored that journey. Operating in the UAE has offered immense advantages. The government has provided the right tools and infrastructure to trade, handle operations, and manage the import, export and distribution of petrochemical raw materials to manufacturing industries globally from the Emirates. Port authorities have also been exceptionally flexible and accessible, enabling smooth vessel movements even when shipments aren't precisely scheduled, a level of support that is critical in our industry."

Petrochem began as a single-office operation in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone. Over the past three decades, the company has evolved into a $2 billion global enterprise. Image courtesy Petrochem

Here Mehta notes how the government's proactive strategies have offered unique opportunities to the business. "The UAE's streamlining of business regulations during challenging times, like the pandemic, acted as a springboard for our recent successes," he says. "For example, our close collaboration with entities such as the Ministry of Health, particularly during sensitive periods like the surge in demand for sanitiser raw materials, is another testament to how the country's leadership actively supports the private sector. This partnership-driven ecosystem continues to shape both Petrochem's growth and the UAE's position as a global trading hub."

Beyond the government's direct initiatives, however, Mehta also credits the UAE's overall transition from being an import-export hub to championing local manufacturing as a pivotal shift in Petrochem's journey. "This created an opportunity for us to cater to demand directly within the UAE, rather than focusing solely on peripheral markets like India and Saudi Arabia, which historically dominated due to their larger populations and manufacturing bases," Mehta explains. "We give a great deal of credit to this broader manufacturing shift in the country, which has directly supported Petrochem's long-term hub-and-spoke vision. Our goal has always been to bring petrochemical raw materials closer to our customers, positioning ourselves at the centre of activity rather than on the sidelines. The UAE's geographic advantage also plays a crucial role in shaping the industry's landscape. Being strategically located at the crossroads of East and West, the country offers unparalleled access to import raw materials at competitive prices, supported by world-class infrastructure and logistics. This unique positioning has not only benefited the overall industry but also enabled Petrochem to stay aligned with our vision of being a true hub for chemical distribution."

Rohan Mehta, Managing Director, Petrochem. Image courtesy Petrochem

Now, although Mehta stepped into the role of Managing Director only a few months ago, he has, of course, witnessed the impact of such macrotrends and ecosystem changes firsthand. He has, after all, made his way up the ranks having started out as a Sales Manager in 2013. While such extensive experience will clearly hold him in good stead for his new role anyway, Mehta credits an effective succession planning strategy for his readiness and confident outlook. "Succession planning at Petrochem wasn't an afterthought; it was rooted in my father's vision from the very beginning," he shares. "He has always been a forward-thinking leader, determined to leave behind not just a thriving business but a legacy built to endure. That mindset shaped how the company approached every major decision, including leadership transition. When I joined the business 12 years ago as the next generation, it became even more of a priority for me to formalise my vision. We focused on putting robust systems, processes, and foundations in place so the company would not only succeed today and tomorrow, but continue thriving decades from now. Our goal has always been to create a business that can sustain itself for 100 years, not just 10 or 20. This is why succession planning became a strategic initiative rather than a reactive measure. It's not only about profitability but about building a resilient, sustainable business that stands the test of time."

Already, Mehta has goals such as vertical integration, digitalisation, and geographic expansion across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia marked out on his vision roadmap. Among these goals is a plan to "inaugurate the largest investment in our history"– a $100 million terminal in Jebel Ali, designed to triple Petrochem's storage capacity and meet the future needs of global logistics. But underscoring such lofty dreams is the vision the company was created with all those many years ago. "My father's original vision was to build a business rooted in strong values and relationships, creating opportunities not just for the company but for everyone connected to it– I've sought to honour that by maintaining those values while adding my own leadership style, blending patience with a willingness to explore new ideas, and building on our foundation with a forward-looking approach," Mehta says. "Beyond my father, my greatest role model has been the people who work with us every day. Their dedication, resilience and commitment to the company inspire me constantly, and they remind me why my father's lessons about trust and patience remain timeless."

With a presence in over 10 countries and a network that supports industries from pharmaceuticals to oilfield services, Petrochem is a leader in distribution, logistics, and supply chain innovation. Image courtesy Petrochem

Much of Mehta, and indeed his father's, people-centric approach towards business has seeped into Petrochem's day-to-day operations and ultimately become the company culture. Here, too, Mehta attributes such workplace attitudes back to the UAE's own value system as a nation. "Inspired by the UAE's openness to diverse cultures and nationalities, Petrochem has nurtured an environment where different perspectives are welcomed, our teams are supported, and success is seen as a shared journey: if our people win, we win," he says. "This commitment is reflected in the loyalty and growth of our senior team members, many of whom have stayed and advanced with the business for decades, a testament to the company's long-standing focus on its people. These values are not just part of our heritage; they actively shape our future. They empower us to remain resilient, attract and retain top talent, and seize new opportunities while continuing to grow alongside the UAE."

Emboldened by his past experience and a clear cut vision for the future, Mehta now hopes to maintain, and grow, the business' success. "We're in a legacy business; my job is to keep the ship moving, keep it profitable, and keep oil in the engine so the legacy remains strong," Mehta declares. "That's what brings me to work every day. In the long term, my hope is to build a truly sustainable business that can thrive in a fast-changing world. We're no longer the generation that founded and built Petrochem from scratch; we're the team entrusted with carrying it forward. That means creating a culture and a team that deeply believes in the company's vision, while optimizing and building on the incredible foundation we've been given. I feel very fortunate to have a headstart where the seeds have already been planted. My responsibility now is to water and grow them, to turn our existing strengths into new opportunities, and to ensure Petrochem's name and legacy continue to flourish for decades to come."