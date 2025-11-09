Pivot, Persevere, Succeed: Lessons from Mohamed Al Hashemi's Leadership Journey

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In April 2018, as moviegoers filed into Riyadh's first cinema in decades, Mohamed Al Hashemi stood quietly at the back, marveling at a scene that, just a year prior, existed only as an idea. The logistics, the regulatory hurdles, the skepticism—it had been a monumental challenge. But today, the cinema buzzed with life, a testament to vision, perseverance, and the entrepreneurial mindset Mohamed brings to every role he undertakes.

Mohamed Al Hashemi is a CEO with a distinctive approach. As the Chief Executive Officer of Union Coop, a major retail cooperative in the UAE, he leads with a philosophy often reserved for startups: adapt fast, iterate constantly, and put people at the center of every decision. Beyond his corporate role, Mohamed has cultivated a personal brand as an Emirati entrepreneur mentor, a WEF Young Global Leader, and an active supporter of the regional startup ecosystem. Through his mentorship with Endeavor, his panel work at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, and participation in initiatives like Seal the Deal 2025, he has guided emerging entrepreneurs while continuously learning from their journeys.

Starting Out & Finding Inspiration

Mohamed's path began in banking at Emirates Islamic Bank, where he learned the nuts and bolts of finance and stakeholder management. "I consider my failures the tuition I paid for success," he often reflects. That early exposure to pitching ideas and managing expectations laid the groundwork for his ability to navigate complex business challenges.

A defining moment came when he transitioned to Majid Al Futtaim Ventures and relocated to Saudi Arabia to establish MAF's entertainment and cinema business. There was no playbook—just the audacious vision to introduce cinemas to a country where they hadn't operated for decades. "The one thing you can bet on is things won't go exactly as planned – and that's okay. Adaptation is the real superpower," Mohamed emphasizes. This experience taught him how to operate in uncertain environments, pivot on a dime, and build high-performing teams from scratch—skills every entrepreneur knows are critical to survival.

Overcoming Challenges & Pivoting

Whether launching VOX Cinemas in Saudi Arabia or modernizing Union Coop, Mohamed's career demonstrates that challenges are opportunities in disguise.

One illustrative story comes from his retail days. Long checkout lines frustrated customers, and the operations team was reluctant to change. Mohamed treated this like a startup problem. He piloted a new payment system in a single store. The result? A chain-wide rollout and a lasting lesson: identify the pain point, prototype a solution, gather data, and scale with confidence.

At Union Coop, transforming legacy operations posed another set of challenges. "Driving modernization in established environments requires patience and evidence," Mohamed explains. He often pilots projects in select locations, demonstrates results, and then scales successful initiatives. This approach mirrors the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) mindset that startups live by and ensures buy-in from stakeholders resistant to change.

Scaling Up & Leadership Lessons

What sets Mohamed apart is his hybrid perspective: a corporate leader with an entrepreneurial mindset. He sees threats as opportunities and focuses on building teams that can think and act autonomously. Managing over 2,500 staff across cultures, he emphasizes mentorship as a strategic advantage. Entrepreneurs, often laser-focused on products or funding, can take a cue from him: growth isn't just about the bottom line—it's about people.

Time management, delegation, and resilience have been essential. Balancing large-scale projects, leading cross-border operations, and mentoring startups requires trust in his team. Mohamed's approach is simple but effective: empower people to lead within their domains while he focuses on high-level strategy. It's a lesson that resonates for founders navigating the chaos of early-stage ventures.

Giving Back & Inspiring the Next Generation

Mohamed's engagement with the entrepreneurial ecosystem goes beyond words. As an Endeavor mentor, he works directly with startups to scale, offering guidance on market fit, team-building, and strategic pivots. At Seal the Deal 2025, startups participated in funding discussions where he contributed strategic insights to support their growth. He doesn't just advise; he invests time, experience, and energy.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Mohamed's story sends a powerful message: seek mentors, learn from failures, and pay it forward. "Even small guidance can save a startup months of trial and error," he notes, underscoring the importance of community and collaboration in business growth.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Entrepreneurship in the UAE

Mohamed sees himself evolving into a holistic business mentor and changemaker, blending corporate leadership with startup insight. He envisions leading venture-building initiatives or accelerators, helping to bridge the gap between established companies and emerging businesses. His goal is clear: to foster a culture where innovation, adaptability, and mentorship thrive side by side.

For young Emirati entrepreneurs, Mohamed's journey demonstrates that ambition paired with adaptability can create impact. He highlights the UAE's evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem, encouraging founders to dream big, start small, and scale thoughtfully.

Key Takeaways from Mohamed Al Hashemi:

Embrace the Pivot: Adaptation is essential. Don't fear change; leverage it to innovate. Build the Right Team: Growth is a function of people. Empower your team to lead within their domains. Learn from Failures: Treat setbacks as prototypes, iterate, and continue forward. Mentorship Matters: Seek mentors and pay it forward—community can be a multiplier for success. Think Big, Start Small: Launch with testable steps, scale evidence-based initiatives.

Mohamed Al Hashemi's story is an insightful look at entrepreneurial leadership. Whether you're an early-stage founder, a startup enthusiast, or a corporate professional seeking to innovate, his experiences offer both inspiration and actionable guidance. Follow him on LinkedIn and Instagram to continue learning from a leader who bridges corporate discipline with entrepreneurial agility, and who embodies the UAE's spirit of innovation.