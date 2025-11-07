"None of this is about lowering standards or working less. It is about recognising that leadership today looks different from leadership a decade ago."

There is no handbook for being a senior leader and a parent at the same time. The reality is that both roles are demanding and unpredictable, and most of us are simply trying to find a rhythm that works. Some days you get it right, and some days you do not.

The truth is that the old version of leadership no longer fits. The idea that seniority means being always available, always in the office, always on, is not realistic for anyone with responsibilities outside work. It also does not reflect what good leadership looks like today.

At RAYNE, we see this reality play out every day. Many of the professionals we work with are in senior roles or have held them before. They still want to operate at that level, but they also want a career that can flex when it needs to. Some choose to take on project-based assignments that let them focus fully for a period of time, then step back between projects. Others take fractional roles, working three or four days a week to stay engaged while having more control over their schedule.

It is not about scaling back ambition. It is about staying in the game in a way that is sustainable. Most of these professionals are still in the office, leading teams, and managing complex work. The difference is that they can do it with structure and choice.

For senior working parents, this structure makes a real difference. It allows them to plan their time, to give full attention to the moments that matter at home, and to still deliver at a high level professionally. It also creates space to think. In leadership roles, that time to pause and get perspective is often what makes the biggest difference to the quality of decisions.

I see this clearly in people who move between assignments. They come back to each new project sharper, more focused, and more intentional about how they spend their time. That balance benefits both sides. For professionals, it keeps energy and engagement high. For companies, it means they get leaders who are genuinely present and able to perform at their best.

This model is still new for many organisations, but it is proving valuable. It allows businesses to bring in senior expertise when it is needed most, whether for a specific project, a period of change, or to cover a gap in leadership. It also opens the door for more experienced professionals to stay active in their careers when a permanent, full-time role no longer fits.

Working parents at senior levels are often some of the most efficient and focused people you will meet. They do not have time to waste, and they know how to prioritise. They are often more decisive, more empathetic, and more attuned to their teams. When organisations find ways to support them, everyone benefits.

None of this is about lowering standards or working less. It is about recognising that leadership today looks different from leadership a decade ago. It is measured by outcomes, judgement, and consistency, not hours spent online. And it is about building a career that can last.

The truth is, leading while raising a family will always have its challenges. There will be moments that feel stretched and messy, and that is part of it. But when people are trusted to work in ways that make sense for their lives, they tend to stay longer, lead better, and bring a steadiness that teams value.

The leaders who manage this well are not trying to prove that they can do everything. They are simply focused on doing the things that matter, and doing them well.