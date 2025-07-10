Revealed: First Picture of Cover of Mohamed Alabbar's New Autobiography New book due to be released in August 2025.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

It has been five years in the making – but the wait is nearly over for the release of Mohamed Alabbar's long awaited autobiography.

Called "For the love of the craft", sources say the book will be released in August – as seen in the leaked pictures of the cover.

It is understood to be several hundred pages long, and covers every detail of the Emaar founder's life story.

"He shares everything – the early days growing up in Dubai, family, the launch of Emaar, Noon, the building of the Burj Khalifa. But most of all, it is also very much a book of advice – how to build and run an empire," says a source close to Alabbar.

The cover suggests the first run of the book will be in English, and available across the Arab world, Europe, Asia and USA – with an Arabic version also believed to be in the works.

Alabbar is now a global entrepreneur with interests in real estate, retail, hospitality, e-commerce, technology, logistics, F&B, and venture capital.

A graduate in Finance and Business Administration from Seattle University in the United States, Alabbar also holds an Honorary Doctorate from Seattle University, an Honorary Doctorate from London School of Economics, and a Political Science Honorary Doctorate from Sun Moon University in South Korea.

The book, written in the first person, is understood to delve into all aspects of his life.

"Every high and every low is in there, no stone has been left unturned," says a source.
