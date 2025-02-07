Sheikh Hamdan Announces Car-Free Plans for Parts of Dubai Areas such as Al Fahidi, Abu Hail, Al Karama, and Al Quoz Creative Zone will be among the first to benefit from the initiative.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

WAM
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai,

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved a series of initiatives to enhance social development benchmarks, quality of life, and digitalization efforts across the emirate.

The move follows the announcement by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to mark 2025 as the Year of Community. Sheikh Hamdan also noted that the inititatives align closely with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is backed by an AED208 billion budget.

Among the many initiatives announced, one specifically adheres to reinforcing Dubai's status as a pedestrian-friendly global city. Approved by The Executive Council, the Super Block initiative focuses on transforming designated urban areas into pro-pedestrian zones to enhance quality of life, foster social interaction, and promote sustainable mobility.

Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the project aims to reduce carbon emissions by designating car-free residential areas, enhancing quality of life by increase green spaces, and fostering social interactions through shared recreational public spaces.

Areas such as Al Fahidi, Abu Hail, Al Karama, and Al Quoz Creative Zone will be among the first to benefit from the initiative.

Following the announcement, Sheikh Hamdan underscored the role of digital transformation and sustainable urban development in Dubai's growth story: "Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai presents a pioneering model for a cohesive society, a resilient economy, advanced infrastructure, and individuals who are forward-looking, ready to seize every opportunity and potential."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Editor's Note: Does Anyone Need To Go To University Anymore?

GEMS Education has opened one of the world's most expensive schools in Dubai. But will any of the students want to carry on their education after?

By Anil Bhoyrul
Entrepreneurs

GymShark Founder and CEO Ben Francis on His Goal to Build a Brand "That Lasts 100 Years"

In 2023, Ben Francis made his debut on Forbes' Young Billionaires list, becoming the only British entrepreneur to ever make the list.

By Tamara Pupic
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

"It's Become Power and Money, Power and Money!" At Nearly 91, Dr. Jane Goodall is Still Fighting for the Planet and Calling Out Corporate Greed

Almost six decades since she embarked on a journey to save the natural earth, Dr. Jane Goodall has become an awe-inspiring figure to many around the world. At nearly 91 years of age, her passion remains unwavering.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Entrepreneurs

"Coming of Age: How Technology and Entrepreneurship are Changing the Face of MENA" by Global Ventures Founder Noor Sweid

Featuring stories and reflections of pioneering founders from the region, "Coming of Age" conveys the MENA region's remarkable entrepreneurial journey to the point of today.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff