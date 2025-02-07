Areas such as Al Fahidi, Abu Hail, Al Karama, and Al Quoz Creative Zone will be among the first to benefit from the initiative.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved a series of initiatives to enhance social development benchmarks, quality of life, and digitalization efforts across the emirate.

The move follows the announcement by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to mark 2025 as the Year of Community. Sheikh Hamdan also noted that the inititatives align closely with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is backed by an AED208 billion budget.

Among the many initiatives announced, one specifically adheres to reinforcing Dubai's status as a pedestrian-friendly global city. Approved by The Executive Council, the Super Block initiative focuses on transforming designated urban areas into pro-pedestrian zones to enhance quality of life, foster social interaction, and promote sustainable mobility.

Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the project aims to reduce carbon emissions by designating car-free residential areas, enhancing quality of life by increase green spaces, and fostering social interactions through shared recreational public spaces.

Following the announcement, Sheikh Hamdan underscored the role of digital transformation and sustainable urban development in Dubai's growth story: "Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai presents a pioneering model for a cohesive society, a resilient economy, advanced infrastructure, and individuals who are forward-looking, ready to seize every opportunity and potential."